NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund : Transaction in Own Shares

5 September 2018

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited

(the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 13 June 2018 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 950,000 Sterling Shares at a price of 92.9114 pence per Sterling Share, to be cancelled, on 4 September 2018. This represents approximately 0.1051 per cent of the Company's current issued Sterling Shares.

Following this transaction, the Company has in issue 903,326,240 Sterling Shares of which 75,000,000 are held in treasury. The Company also has 44,022,932 US Dollar Shares in issue of which 1,342,627 are held in treasury. US Dollar Shares have 1 vote per share and Sterling Shares have 1.6 votes per share.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 1,368,002,289 rights when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Enquiries:

Carey Group

Sara Bourne

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 737 245