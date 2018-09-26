Log in
NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd    NBLS

NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND LTD (NBLS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/25 05:35:15 pm
92.7 GBp   -0.32%
08:06aNB GLOBAL FLOAT : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/24NB GLOBAL FLOAT : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/19NB GLOBAL FLOAT : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund : Transaction in Own Shares

09/26/2018 | 08:06am CEST

26 September 2018

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited

(the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 13 June 2018 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 475,000 Sterling Shares at a price of 92.7707 pence per Sterling Share, to be cancelled, on 25 September 2018. The Company also repurchased 20,000 US Dollar Shares at a price of 94.5 cents per US Dollar Share to be cancelled, on 25 September 2018. This represents approximately 0.0539 per cent of the Company's current issued Sterling Shares and 0.0330 per cent of the Company's current issued US Dollar Shares.

Following this transaction, the Company has in issue 880,076,030 Sterling Shares of which 75,000,000 are held in treasury. The Company also has 60,657,999 US Dollar Shares in issue of which 1,342,627 are held in treasury. US Dollar Shares have 1 vote per share and Sterling Shares have 1.6 votes per share.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 1,347,437,020 voting rights when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Enquiries:

Carey Group

Sara Bourne

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 737 245

Disclaimer

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 06:05:06 UTC
