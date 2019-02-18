Log in
NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd    NBLS

NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND LTD

(NBLS)
News

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund : Transaction in Own Shares

02/18/2019 | 02:07am EST

18 February 2019

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited

(the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 20 December 2018 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 1,250,000 Sterling Shares at a price of 88.570 pence per Sterling Share, to be cancelled, on 15 February 2019. This represents approximately 0.1616 per cent of the Company's current issued Sterling Shares.

Following this transaction, the Company has in issue 772,478,589 Sterling Shares of which 75,000,000 are held in treasury. The Company also has 59,036,816 US Dollar Shares in issue of which 1,342,627 are held in treasury. US Dollar Shares have 1 vote per share and Sterling Shares have 1.6 votes per share.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 1,173,659,931 voting rights when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Enquiries:

Carey

Sara Bourne

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 737 245

Disclaimer

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 07:06:07 UTC
