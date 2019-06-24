Log in
NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND LTD

(NBLS)
NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund : Transaction in Own Shares

06/24/2019

24 June 2019

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited

(the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 7 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 1,500,000 Sterling Shares at a price of 90.01 pence per Sterling Share, to be cancelled, on 21 June 2019. This represents approximately 0.2255 per cent of the Company's current issued Sterling Shares.

Following this transaction, the Company has in issue 663,616,434 Sterling Shares of which 75,000,000 are held in treasury. The Company also has 39,789,020 US Dollar Shares in issue of which 1,342,627 are held in treasury. US Dollar Shares have 1 vote per share and Sterling Shares have 1.6 votes per share.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 980,232,687 voting rights when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Enquiries:

Praxis Fund Services Limited

Company Secretary

Matt Falla/Gemma Woods

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 737 600

LEI: 549300P4FSBHZFALLG04

Disclaimer

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 06:14:07 UTC
