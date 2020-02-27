THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Sterling Dividend Amount Following FX Conversion

27 February 2020

NB Private Equity Partners Limited ("NBPE" or the "Company") today announces the Sterling dividend amount following the conversion from U.S. Dollars of the Company's declared dividend of $0.29 per share on 15 January 2020. The Sterling dividend payable in cash was converted from U.S. Dollars on 21 February 2020 at an exchange rate of £1 = US$1.28964. As a result, the Sterling per share dividend payable on 28 February 2020 will be 22.48689 pence per share.

For more information on NBPE's dividend, please see the Company's website at www.nbprivateequitypartners.com.

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the "Investment Manager"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has 2,200 professionals. For six consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm was awarded an A+ in every category in the latest 2019 PRI report for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $356 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.