NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS

(NBPE)
NB Private Equity Partners : Announces Sterling Dividend Amount Following FX Conversion

02/27/2020 | 08:19am EST

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN

OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY

NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Sterling Dividend Amount Following FX Conversion

27 February 2020

NB Private Equity Partners Limited ("NBPE" or the "Company") today announces the Sterling dividend amount following the conversion from U.S. Dollars of the Company's declared dividend of $0.29 per share on 15 January 2020. The Sterling dividend payable in cash was converted from U.S. Dollars on 21 February 2020 at an exchange rate of £1 = US$1.28964. As a result, the Sterling per share dividend payable on 28 February 2020 will be 22.48689 pence per share.

For more information on NBPE's dividend, please see the Company's website at www.nbprivateequitypartners.com.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations

+1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications

+44 (0)20 3603 2803

Charles Gorman

nbpe@kl-communications.com

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the "Investment Manager"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has 2,200 professionals. For six consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm was awarded an A+ in every category in the latest 2019 PRI report for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $356 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:37:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Maltby Chairman
Peter J. Von Lehe Director, Head-Investment Solutions & Strategy
John Martyn Falla Non-Executive Director
Trudi Clark Non-Executive Director
Wilken Freiherr von Hodenberg Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS0.00%599
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-3.59%7 751
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.87%3 252
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-2.94%3 029
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-4.58%2 356
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%2 274
