NB Private Equity Partners : Diversity Policy

BOARD DIVERSITY POLICY

1. Introduction

1.1 The Board diversity policy sets out the approach that will be adopted to ensure that Board membership remains appropriately balanced, and relevant to the Company's operations. In line with this the Board and Nomination Committee commit to the implementation of the measures set out below, which seek to promote responsible and sustainable leadership of the Company, through supporting and embracing an inclusive Board culture.

2. Maintaining a Diverse Board

2.1 The Board commits to the following areas:

Identify the Company's needs

The operation and composition of the Board and its Committees will be subject to annual review by the Nomination Committee. This will include monitoring the structure and composition of the Board and its Committees, including the balance of: skills,

knowledge,

experience, and

diversity (including gender).

The Nomination Committee will use this information to recommend to the Board any change in membership or succession planning requirements.