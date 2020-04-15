NB Private Equity Partners : Diversity Policy

BOARD DIVERSITY POLICY
1. Introduction
1.1 The Board diversity policy sets out the approach that will be adopted to ensure that Board membership remains appropriately balanced, and relevant to the Company's operations. In line with this the Board and Nomination Committee commit to the implementation of the measures set out below, which seek to promote responsible and sustainable leadership of the Company, through supporting and embracing an inclusive Board culture.
2. Maintaining a Diverse Board
2.1 The Board commits to the following areas:
-
Identify the Company's needs
The operation and composition of the Board and its Committees will be subject to annual review by the Nomination Committee. This will include monitoring the structure and composition of the Board and its Committees, including the balance of:
-
-
skills,
-
knowledge,
-
experience, and
-
diversity (including gender).
The Nomination Committee will use this information to recommend to the Board any change in membership or succession planning requirements.
-
Director Appointment
Prior to any new appointments, the Nomination Committee will review the current balance and diversity of the Board and identify any specific skills or qualities which are required to ensure the continued effective operation of the Board. The desired selection criteria will be set out to ensure a formal and transparent appointment process.
-
Pool of Candidates
The Company is committed to attracting a broad range of candidates. Should the Board choose to use an external adviser to facilitate the search, the Nomination Committee will work with those deemed to be best placed to provide a pool of diverse and experienced candidates aligned to the Board's needs.
-
Recruiting on Merit
Following the creation of a shortlist of candidates, the Board and its committees will operate in a respectful and inclusive manner. The decision making process will be based on merit, with due consideration of the criteria identified and consideration that the candidate's appointment will enhance the overall capability of the Board.
-
Board and Committee Culture
The Board and its committees will operate in a respectful and inclusive manner, where differences of perspective will be welcomed and constructive challenge encouraged. Advice will be sought from external advisers where requested to ensure a broad range of views are available and to guard against groupthink.
-
Supporting Diversity
The Board and its committees will monitor external views in relation to diversity and ensure that these are considered by the Board and the Nomination Committee when succession planning or recruiting a new director.
3. Monitoring and Reporting
3.1 The Nomination Committee will monitor compliance and progress against the Board Diversity policy and report annually on:
-
How the Board Diversity Policy has been applied and implemented; and
-
The process used in relation to any Board appointments (if applicable).
Signed:
Approval Date: 7 April 2020
Disclaimer
NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 15:20:14 UTC