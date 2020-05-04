Log in
NB Private Equity Partners

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS

(NBPE)
News 
News

NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Announces Credit Facility Increase

05/04/2020 | 02:14am EDT

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN

OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY

NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Credit Facility Increase and Publishes Investor Presentation

4 May 2020

Credit Facility Increased to $300 Million

NB Private Equity Partners Limited ("NBPE" or the "Company"), a closed-end private equity investment company, today announced that it has agreed with Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ("MassMutual") to increase the existing credit facility by $50 million to $300 million. Following this increase, the facility is now $300 million in size. The additional $50 million of capacity is currently undrawn. The interest rate on the facility is now L+287.5bps (1% L Floor) on drawn amounts and the undrawn spread remains 55bps. All other terms and conditions of the facility remain as previously announced.

Investor Presentation

NBPE also published a new investor presentation based on the 31 March 2020 estimated monthly NAV to provide investors with the latest available portfolio and Company information.

The investor presentation is attached and also available on NBPE's website at http://www.nbprivateequitypartners.com/.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations

+1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications

+44 (0)20 3995 6673

Charles Gorman

nbpe@kl-communications.com

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the "Investment Manager"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 24 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has 2,300 professionals. For six consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm was awarded an A+ in every category in the latest 2019 PRI report for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $330 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2020. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 06:13:02 UTC
