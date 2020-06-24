Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  NB Private Equity Partners    NBPE   GG00B1ZBD492

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS

(NBPE)
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Announces Investor Update Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 04:48am EDT

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Investor Update Call

24 June 2020

NB Private Equity Partners Limited ("NBPE" or the "Company") today announced that an investor conference call will be held on Wednesday 1 July 2020 in order to discuss an update on the investment portfolio and Company developments.

The conference call will take place at 15.00 BST / 16.00 CEST / 10.00 EDT and can be accessed by dialing +1-833-973-0625 (U.S.) or +1-614-999-1906 (International) with the access code 4183099. The local UK dial in number is 020 3107 0289. Please ask for "the NBPE investor call."

A playback facility will be available two hours after the conference call concludes. This facility can be accessed for the following two weeks by dialing +1-855-859-2056 (U.S.) or +1-404-537-3406 (International). The code to access the playback facility is 4183099. A recording of the investor call will also be available on NBPE's website within several days after the call.

An updated investor presentation will be available on NBPE's website at http://www.nbprivateequitypartners.com/.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations

+1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications

+44 (0)20 3603 2803

Charles Gorman

nbpe@kl-communications.com

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the "Investment Manager"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 24 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has 2,300 professionals. For six consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm was awarded an A+ in every category in the latest 2019 PRI report for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $330 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2020. For more information, please visit our website atwww.nb.com.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 08:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS
04:48aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces Investor Update Call
PU
02:00aNB PRIVATE EQUITY : Investor Update Call
AQ
06/22NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Q1 2020 Report
PU
06/22NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Monthly Report - May 2020
PU
06/22NBPE : Q1 2020 Quarterly Report & May 2020 NAV Update
AQ
05/26NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Monthly Report - April 2020
PU
05/26NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Monthly NAV Update - April 2020
AQ
05/04NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces Credit Facility Increase
PU
05/04NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Credit Facility Increase & Investor Presentation
AQ
04/30NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Monthly Report - March 2020
PU
More news
Chart NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS
Duration : Period :
NB Private Equity Partners Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Maltby Chairman
Peter J. Von Lehe Director, Head-Investment Solutions & Strategy
John Martyn Falla Non-Executive Director
Trudi Clark Non-Executive Director
Wilken Freiherr von Hodenberg Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS0.00%599
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-21.45%6 191
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.43%3 371
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.58%2 448
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-42.54%1 744
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED-34.49%1 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group