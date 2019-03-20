NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Announces Results of Audit Tender

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NBPE Announces Results of Audit Tender

20 March 2019

NBPE announces today that it has completed an audit tender process to find the audit firm most suitable for the Company, as detailed in the Company's 31 December 2017 Annual Financial Report.

The Audit Committee asked three firms to indicate their interest in the appointment and to provide information to the committee. Following detailed presentations by the three firms, the Audit Committee shortlisted two firms for additional follow-up questions and presentations, which included the present incumbent, KPMG Channel Islands. After a robust discussion and thorough process, the Audit Committee recommended the re-appointment of KPMG Channel Islands. The board accepted and approved the Audit Committee's recommendation.

A resolution to re-appoint KPMG Channel Islands as auditor of the Company will be put to the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593

KL Communications Charles Gorman

+44 (0)20 3603 2803 nbpe@kl-communications.com

ABOUT NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED

NBPE is a closed-end private equity investment company with class A ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE has 2022 and 2024 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE holds a diversified portfolio of direct equity investments, direct income investments and fund investments selected by the NB Alternatives group of Neuberger Berman, diversified across private equity asset class, geography, industry, vintage year, and sponsor.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

ABOUT NEUBERGER BERMAN

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 22 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,000 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of fundamental research and independent thinking. It manages $304 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2018. For more information, please visit our website atwww.nb.com.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision.