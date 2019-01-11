Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  NB Private Equity Partners    NBPE   GG00B1ZBD492

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS (NBPE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/18 11:35:08 am
12.75 USD   -6.59%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Announces Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 02:29am EST

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Transaction in Own Shares

11 January 2019

NB Private Equity Partners ("NBPE" or the "Company") today announces details of Class A Shares bought back pursuant to general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 5 November 2018 and the share buy-back agreement with Jefferies International Limited.

Transaction on London Stock Exchange

Date of purchase of Shares

10 January 2019

Number of Shares purchased

50,000 Class A Shares

Highest price/lowest price paid

£10.38 / £10.38

ISIN for the Shares

GG00B1ZBD492

All Class A Shares bought back will be cancelled. Following the cancellation, the number of outstanding Class A Shares is 48,740,564. The Company also has 3,150,408 Class A shares held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should use the figure of 48,740,564 voting rights when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations

+1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications

+44 (0)20 3603 2803

Charles Gorman

nbpe@kl-communications.com

ABOUT NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED

NBPE is a closed-end private equity investment company with class A ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE has 2022 and 2024 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE holds a diversified portfolio of direct equity investments, direct income investments and fund investments selected by the NB Alternatives group of Neuberger Berman, diversified across private equity asset class, geography, industry, vintage year, and sponsor.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

ABOUT NEUBERGER BERMAN

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 20 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,000 professionals. For four consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of fundamental research and independent thinking. It manages $315 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2018. For more information, please visit our website atwww.nb.com.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision.

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 07:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS
02:29aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02:01aNB PRIVATE EQUITY : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
01/08NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
01/08NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces First 2019 Dividend & Update On Stra..
PU
01/08NB PRIVATE EQUITY : First 2019 Semi-annual Dividend and Update on Strategic Acti..
AQ
2018NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces Change of Home Member State
PU
2018NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces Delisting From Euronext
PU
2018NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : Change of Home Member State
AQ
2018NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : Statement Regarding Euronext Delisting
AQ
2018NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces November Monthly NAV Update
PU
More news
Chart NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS
Duration : Period :
NB Private Equity Partners Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Talmai Phillip Morgan Chairman
Peter J. Von Lehe Director, Head-Investment Solutions & Strategy
John Martyn Falla Non-Executive Director
Trudi Clark Non-Executive Director
Paul Daggett Investment Professional
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS0.00%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION4.56%6 915
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 413
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION6.34%2 452
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 142
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 725
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.