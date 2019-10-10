NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Announces Transaction in Own Shares

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN

OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY

NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Transaction in Own Shares

10 October 2019

NB Private Equity Partners ("NBPE" or the "Company") today announces details of Class A Shares bought back pursuant to general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 23 September 2019 and the share buy-back agreement with Jefferies International Limited.

Transaction on London Stock Exchange

Date of purchase of Shares 9 October 2019 Number of Shares purchased 10,000 Class A Shares Highest price/lowest price paid £11.10 / £11.20 ISIN for the Shares GG00B1ZBD492

All Class A Shares bought back will be cancelled. Following the cancellation, the number of outstanding Class A Shares is 46,919,884. The Company also has 3,150,408 Class A shares held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should use the figure of 46,919,884 voting rights when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593 Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3995 6673 Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE is a closed-end private equity investment company with class A ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE has 2022 and 2024 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE holds a diversified portfolio of direct equity investments, direct income investments and fund investments selected by the NB Alternatives group of Neuberger Berman, diversified across private equity asset class, geography, industry, vintage year, and sponsor.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors.