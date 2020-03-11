Log in
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS

(NBPE)
NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Announces Transaction in Own Shares

03/11/2020 | 03:32am EDT

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN

OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY

NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Transaction in Own Shares

11 March 2020

NB Private Equity Partners ("NBPE" or the "Company") today announces details of Class A Shares bought back pursuant to general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 23 September 2019 and the share buy-back agreement with Jefferies International Limited.

Transaction on London Stock Exchange

Date of purchase of Shares

10 March 2020

Number of Shares purchased

20,934 Class A Shares

Highest price/lowest price paid

£10.50 / £10.50

ISIN for the Shares

GG00B1ZBD492

All Class A Shares bought back will be cancelled. Following the cancellation, the number of outstanding Class A Shares is 46,761,030. The Company also has 3,150,408 Class A shares held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should use the figure of 43,610,622 voting rights when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations

+1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications

+44 (0)20 3995 6673

Charles Gorman

nbpe@kl-communications.com

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the "Investment Manager"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has 2,200 professionals. For six consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm was awarded an A+ in every category in the latest 2019 PRI report for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

firm manages $356 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 07:31:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Maltby Chairman
Peter J. Von Lehe Director, Head-Investment Solutions & Strategy
John Martyn Falla Non-Executive Director
Trudi Clark Non-Executive Director
Wilken Freiherr von Hodenberg Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS0.00%599
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-11.96%7 057
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.45%3 247
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-18.92%2 361
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-9.18%2 243
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%2 221
