NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS

(NBPE)
NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Capital Markets Day Presentation

10/01/2019 | 02:20am EDT

NB Private Equity Partners

2019 Capital Markets Day

1 October 2019

Introduction & Welcome

William Maltby

Chairman NB Private Equity Partners

NBPE Overview

Focus on direct equity investments alongside leading private equity sponsors

Sourced and executed through Neuberger Berman's $74 billion private equity business

No second layer of management fees or carried interest on vast majority of direct investments1

Ability to control investment pace and balance sheet management without significant unfunded commitments

1. Approximately 98% of the direct investment portfolio (measured on 31 August 2019 fair value) is on a no management fee, no carry basis to underlying third-party GPs.

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

3

Agenda

  • Private Equity Market Update
  • Neuberger Berman Overview & Capabilities
  • NBPE Portfolio and Strategy
  • Detailed Portfolio Analysis
  • Investment Themes
  • GP Presentations
  • Concluding Remarks

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

4

Speakers

Peter von Lehe

Paul Daggett

Joana Rocha

Managing Director,

Managing Director,

Scaff

Head of Investment

Private Equity

Managing Director,

Solutions & Strategy;

Head of Europe

NBPE Director

Private Equity

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 06:17:06 UTC
