NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Capital Markets Day Presentation

NB Private Equity Partners
2019 Capital Markets Day
1 October 2019
Introduction & Welcome
William Maltby
Chairman NB Private Equity Partners
NBPE Overview
Focus on direct equity investments alongside leading private equity sponsors
Sourced and executed through Neuberger Berman's $74 billion private equity business
No second layer of management fees or carried interest on vast majority of direct investments1
Ability to control investment pace and balance sheet management without significant unfunded commitments
|
1. Approximately 98% of the direct investment portfolio (measured on 31 August 2019 fair value) is on a no management fee, no carry basis to underlying third-party GPs.
|
|
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS CAPITAL MARKETS DAY
|
3
|
Agenda
-
Private Equity Market Update
-
Neuberger Berman Overview & Capabilities
-
NBPE Portfolio and Strategy
-
Detailed Portfolio Analysis
-
Investment Themes
-
GP Presentations
-
Concluding Remarks
|
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS CAPITAL MARKETS DAY
|
4
|
Speakers
|
Peter von Lehe
|
Paul Daggett
|
Joana Rocha
|
Managing Director,
|
Managing Director,
|
Scaff
|
Head of Investment
|
Private Equity
|
Managing Director,
|
Solutions & Strategy;
|
|
Head of Europe
|
NBPE Director
|
|
|
Private Equity
|
|
|
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS CAPITAL MARKETS DAY
|
5
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 06:17:06 UTC