NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Investor Presentation - July 2019

Financial Information as of 30 June 2019 (estimated), Unless Otherwise Noted

Note: Represents aggregate committed capital since inception as of June 2019, including commitments in the process of documentation.

Global Presence: Investment offices in New York, Dallas, Boston, San Francisco, London, Zurich, Milan, Hong Kong and Bogota

Deep Team: Over 160 dedicated private equity investment professionals with extensive networks

Experienced Investors: Expertise across fund investments, direct investments and income investments

Active Fund Relationships: LP in over 530 active private equity funds

Neuberger Berman manages over $70 billion in Private Equity commitments

NBPE most recently paid a $0.28 per Share dividend on 28 February 2019 (equivalent to £0.22, based on a GBP/USD rate of $1.2793 at the time of conversion).

Unfunded commitments are adjusted for funds past their investment period (except for reserves which may be called) and amounts which NBPE has the right to terminate if it so chooses.

Based on London Stock Exchange data. Prior to 30 June 2009, NBPE was only listed on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange; the Euronext Amsterdam exchange share price has been substituted for performance calculations prior to this date. USD equivalent share price return on the London Stock Exchange is 6.8% on a LTM basis.

Note: NAV data as of 30 June 2019.

$224.6 million of distributions from Investments

$1,013.2 million of Private Equity Fair Value

NBPE NAV Update

June 2019 NAV per Share of $18.72. Including $0.28 per Share of dividends paid in 2019, NAV per Share was $19.00

Summary Balance Sheet

30 June 2019 31 December 2018 ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) (Unaudited) (Audited) Direct Investments Equity Investments $869.3 $831.1 Income Investments 103.6 135.1 Total Direct Investments 972.9 966.2 Legacy Fund Investments 40.3 53.7 Total Private Equity Fair Value 1,013.2 1,019.9 Private Equity Investment Level 115% 117% Cash and Cash Equivalents 14.7 23.0 Credit Facility Borrowings (15.0) (40.0) ZDP Share Liability - 2024 (66.6) (65.3) ZDP Share Liability - 2022 (71.0) (69.7) Net Other Assets (Liabilities), including Minority Interest 5.2 4.2 Net Asset Value $880.6 $872.2 Net Asset Value per Share $18.72 $17.87 Net Asset Value per Share (GBP)1 £14.71 £14.03 Net Asset Value Plus Dividends Paid During Financial Period $19.00 -

Note: NBPE data as of 30 June 2019. Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

1 GBP/USD FX rate of $1.273 on 30 June 2019 and $1.351 on 31 December 2018.