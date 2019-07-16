NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Investor Presentation - July 2019

NB Private Equity Partners: Investor Update
Financial Information as of 30 June 2019 (estimated), Unless Otherwise Noted
JULY 2019
NBPE's Manager: Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman manages over $70 billion in Private Equity commitments
Direct Equity
Co-investments
Direct Credit
Funds
Direct Specialty
Strategies
Key Highlights
Industry Leadership: 30 years as a private equity investor
Active Fund Relationships: LP in over 530 active private equity funds
Experienced Investors: Expertise across fund investments, direct investments and income investments
Deep Team: Over 160 dedicated private equity investment professionals with extensive networks
Global Presence: Investment offices in New York, Dallas, Boston, San Francisco, London, Zurich, Milan, Hong Kong and Bogota
Leading, Global Private Equity Platform
Note: Represents aggregate committed capital since inception as of June 2019, including commitments in the process of documentation.
|
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS INVESTOR UPDATE
|
2
|
NBPE Key Performance Highlights
Key Performance Highlights
|
Performance 30 June 2019 LTM
|
Dr.
|
Cr.
|
Capital Position 30 June 2019
|
7.1% NAV per share total return (USD)1
|
$1,013.2 million of Private Equity Fair Value
|
10.9% Share price total return (GBP)2
|
|
|
186% Adjusted Commitment Coverage Ratio3
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows 30 June 2019 LTM
|
Dividend & Share Buybacks at 30 June 2019
|
$224.6 million of distributions from Investments
|
3.9% annualised dividend yield on share price4
|
$175.0 million invested into Investments
|
3.0% annualised dividend yield on NAV
|
$27.3 million of dividends paid
|
|
$24.7 million / 1.8 million shares repurchased at
|
|
21% weighted average discount to NAV
Note: NAV data as of 30 June 2019.
-
All performance figures assume re-investment of dividends at NAV or closing share price on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown and are not annualised returns.
-
Based on London Stock Exchange data. Prior to 30 June 2009, NBPE was only listed on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange; the Euronext Amsterdam exchange share price has been substituted for performance calculations prior to this date. USD equivalent share price return on the London Stock Exchange is 6.8% on a LTM basis.
-
Unfunded commitments are adjusted for funds past their investment period (except for reserves which may be called) and amounts which NBPE has the right to terminate if it so chooses.
-
NBPE most recently paid a $0.28 per Share dividend on 28 February 2019 (equivalent to £0.22, based on a GBP/USD rate of $1.2793 at the time of conversion).
|
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS INVESTOR UPDATE
|
3
|
NBPE NAV Update
June 2019 NAV per Share of $18.72. Including $0.28 per Share of dividends paid in 2019, NAV per Share was $19.00
Summary Balance Sheet
|
|
30 June 2019
|
31 December 2018
|
($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Direct Investments
|
|
|
Equity Investments
|
$869.3
|
$831.1
|
|
|
|
Income Investments
|
103.6
|
135.1
|
|
|
|
Total Direct Investments
|
972.9
|
966.2
|
|
|
|
Legacy Fund Investments
|
40.3
|
53.7
|
|
|
|
Total Private Equity Fair Value
|
1,013.2
|
1,019.9
|
|
|
|
Private Equity Investment Level
|
115%
|
117%
|
|
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
14.7
|
23.0
|
|
|
|
Credit Facility Borrowings
|
(15.0)
|
(40.0)
|
|
|
|
ZDP Share Liability - 2024
|
(66.6)
|
(65.3)
|
|
|
|
ZDP Share Liability - 2022
|
(71.0)
|
(69.7)
|
|
|
|
Net Other Assets (Liabilities), including Minority Interest
|
5.2
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
Net Asset Value
|
$880.6
|
$872.2
|
|
|
|
Net Asset Value per Share
|
$18.72
|
$17.87
|
|
|
|
Net Asset Value per Share (GBP)1
|
£14.71
|
£14.03
|
Net Asset Value Plus Dividends Paid During Financial Period
|
$19.00
|
-
|
|
|
Note: NBPE data as of 30 June 2019. Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
1 GBP/USD FX rate of $1.273 on 30 June 2019 and $1.351 on 31 December 2018.
|
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS INVESTOR UPDATE
|
4
|
NBPE Portfolio Diversification
Well diversified portfolio weighted to North American investments
|
Asset Class
|
|
|
|
Geography
|
|
|
|
DIRECT EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NORTH
|
|
EUROPE
|
|
|
|
|
AMERICA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
INCOME
|
78%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FUNDS
|
|
ASIA / ROW
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industry
|
|
|
|
Vintage Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
|
20%
|
|
|
21%
|
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2010 & Earlier
|
|
|
TRANS.
|
|
3%
|
3%
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
2011
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS
|
|
2012
|
|
|
|
34%
|
|
|
|
|
SERVICES
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HEALTHCARE
|
|
13%
|
|
|
2013
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMM/MEDIA
|
|
2014
|
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
8%
|
|
FINANCIAL
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
SERVICES
|
|
CONSUMER
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
7%
|
|
|
7%
|
ENERGY
|
DISCR.
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
15%
|
|
17%
|
|
|
Note: As of 30 June 2019. Numbers may not sum due to rounding. Please see endnotes for information on diversification calculations.
|
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS INVESTOR UPDATE
|
5
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 04:09:09 UTC