Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  NB Private Equity Partners    NBPE   GG00B1ZBD492

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS

(NBPE)
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Investor Presentation - July 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 12:10am EDT

NB Private Equity Partners: Investor Update

Financial Information as of 30 June 2019 (estimated), Unless Otherwise Noted

JULY 2019

NBPE's Manager: Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman manages over $70 billion in Private Equity commitments

Direct Equity

Co-investments

Direct Credit

Funds

Direct Specialty

Strategies

Key Highlights

Industry Leadership: 30 years as a private equity investor

Active Fund Relationships: LP in over 530 active private equity funds

Experienced Investors: Expertise across fund investments, direct investments and income investments

Deep Team: Over 160 dedicated private equity investment professionals with extensive networks

Global Presence: Investment offices in New York, Dallas, Boston, San Francisco, London, Zurich, Milan, Hong Kong and Bogota

Leading, Global Private Equity Platform

Note: Represents aggregate committed capital since inception as of June 2019, including commitments in the process of documentation.

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS INVESTOR UPDATE

2

NBPE Key Performance Highlights

Key Performance Highlights

Performance 30 June 2019 LTM

Dr.

Cr.

Capital Position 30 June 2019

7.1% NAV per share total return (USD)1

$1,013.2 million of Private Equity Fair Value

10.9% Share price total return (GBP)2

186% Adjusted Commitment Coverage Ratio3

Cash Flows 30 June 2019 LTM

Dividend & Share Buybacks at 30 June 2019

$224.6 million of distributions from Investments

3.9% annualised dividend yield on share price4

$175.0 million invested into Investments

3.0% annualised dividend yield on NAV

$27.3 million of dividends paid

$24.7 million / 1.8 million shares repurchased at

21% weighted average discount to NAV

Note: NAV data as of 30 June 2019.

  1. All performance figures assume re-investment of dividends at NAV or closing share price on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown and are not annualised returns.
  2. Based on London Stock Exchange data. Prior to 30 June 2009, NBPE was only listed on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange; the Euronext Amsterdam exchange share price has been substituted for performance calculations prior to this date. USD equivalent share price return on the London Stock Exchange is 6.8% on a LTM basis.
  3. Unfunded commitments are adjusted for funds past their investment period (except for reserves which may be called) and amounts which NBPE has the right to terminate if it so chooses.
  4. NBPE most recently paid a $0.28 per Share dividend on 28 February 2019 (equivalent to £0.22, based on a GBP/USD rate of $1.2793 at the time of conversion).

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS INVESTOR UPDATE

3

NBPE NAV Update

June 2019 NAV per Share of $18.72. Including $0.28 per Share of dividends paid in 2019, NAV per Share was $19.00

Summary Balance Sheet

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Direct Investments

Equity Investments

$869.3

$831.1

Income Investments

103.6

135.1

Total Direct Investments

972.9

966.2

Legacy Fund Investments

40.3

53.7

Total Private Equity Fair Value

1,013.2

1,019.9

Private Equity Investment Level

115%

117%

Cash and Cash Equivalents

14.7

23.0

Credit Facility Borrowings

(15.0)

(40.0)

ZDP Share Liability - 2024

(66.6)

(65.3)

ZDP Share Liability - 2022

(71.0)

(69.7)

Net Other Assets (Liabilities), including Minority Interest

5.2

4.2

Net Asset Value

$880.6

$872.2

Net Asset Value per Share

$18.72

$17.87

Net Asset Value per Share (GBP)1

£14.71

£14.03

Net Asset Value Plus Dividends Paid During Financial Period

$19.00

-

Note: NBPE data as of 30 June 2019. Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

1 GBP/USD FX rate of $1.273 on 30 June 2019 and $1.351 on 31 December 2018.

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS INVESTOR UPDATE

4

NBPE Portfolio Diversification

Well diversified portfolio weighted to North American investments

Asset Class

Geography

DIRECT EQUITY

INVESTMENTS

86%

NORTH

EUROPE

AMERICA

17%

INCOME

78%

INVESTMENTS

10%

FUNDS

ASIA / ROW

4%

5%

Industry

Vintage Year

TECHNOLOGY

2018

INDUSTRIALS

20%

21%

15%

2019

2010 & Earlier

TRANS.

3%

3%

2%

2011

2017

1%

BUSINESS

2012

34%

SERVICES

2%

HEALTHCARE

13%

2013

4%

18%

COMM/MEDIA

2014

7%

8%

FINANCIAL

2015

SERVICES

CONSUMER

2016

7%

7%

ENERGY

DISCR.

3%

15%

17%

Note: As of 30 June 2019. Numbers may not sum due to rounding. Please see endnotes for information on diversification calculations.

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS INVESTOR UPDATE

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 04:09:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS
12:10aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - July 2019
PU
07/08NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : TR1 Announcement
PU
06/18NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Publishes Investor Presentation
PU
06/18NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - June 2019
PU
06/18NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Investor Presentation
AQ
06/14NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces May Monthly NAV Update
PU
06/14NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Monthly Report - May 2019
PU
06/14NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Monthly NAV Update for May 2019
AQ
06/13NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces Investor Update Call
PU
06/13NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Investor Update Call
AQ
More news
Chart NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS
Duration : Period :
NB Private Equity Partners Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Talmai Phillip Morgan Chairman
Peter J. Von Lehe Director, Head-Investment Solutions & Strategy
John Martyn Falla Non-Executive Director
Trudi Clark Non-Executive Director
Paul Daggett Investment Professional
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS0.00%600
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION16.94%7 737
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 418
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP17.57%3 240
HERCULES CAPITAL INC17.65%1 345
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC8.51%1 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About