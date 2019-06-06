Log in
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS

(NBPE)
NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Investor Presentation - LPEC Conference

06/06/2019 | 02:23am EDT

NB Private Equity Partners:

Co-investment Overview

JUNE 2019

NB Private Equity Partners ("NBPE")

Key Highlights

Investment Type by Fair Value1

Equity

Listing Date: 2007

Co-investments

84%

Market Capitalisation (3/6/19): £510.7m

Net Asset Value (NAV)1: $878.2

NAV per Share1: $18.57

Funds

Income

4%

Investments

12%

1 Based on 30 April 2019 re-stated Net Asset Value.

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS CO-INVESTMENT OVERVIEW

2

NBPE's Manager: Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman manages over $70 billion in Private Equity commitments

Equity

Co-investments

Credit

FundsSpecialty Strategies

Key Highlights

30 years as a private equity investor

LP in over 530 active private equity funds

Expertise across fund investments, direct investments and income investments

Over 200 dedicated private equity investment professionals with extensive networks

Leading, Global Private Equity Platform

Note: Represents aggregate committed capital since inception as of April 2019, including commitments in the process of documentation.

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS CO-INVESTMENT OVERVIEW

3

Private Equity & Co-investments Overview

Private Equity Co-investments

Co-investments provide direct private equity exposure at the company level and often possess the advantage of no associated fees or carry. Such investments require extensive due diligence and industry expertise for proper evaluation

Equity Syndication

(can be pre or post

Financial Sponsor

investment closing)

Investor

Direct Investment

Co-investment

Portfolio

Company

Source: Neuberger Berman.

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS CO-INVESTMENT OVERVIEW

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 06:22:07 UTC
