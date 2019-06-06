NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Investor Presentation - LPEC Conference

NB Private Equity Partners:
Co-investment Overview
JUNE 2019
NB Private Equity Partners ("NBPE")
Key Highlights
Investment Type by Fair Value1
Equity
Listing Date: 2007
Co-investments
84%
Market Capitalisation (3/6/19): £510.7m
Net Asset Value (NAV)1: $878.2
NAV per Share1: $18.57
Funds
Income
4%
Investments
12%
1 Based on 30 April 2019 re-stated Net Asset Value.
NBPE's Manager: Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman manages over $70 billion in Private Equity commitments
Equity
Co-investments
Credit
FundsSpecialty Strategies
Key Highlights
30 years as a private equity investor
LP in over 530 active private equity funds
Expertise across fund investments, direct investments and income investments
Over 200 dedicated private equity investment professionals with extensive networks
Leading, Global Private Equity Platform
Note: Represents aggregate committed capital since inception as of April 2019, including commitments in the process of documentation.
Private Equity & Co-investments Overview
Private Equity Co-investments
Co-investments provide direct private equity exposure at the company level and often possess the advantage of no associated fees or carry. Such investments require extensive due diligence and industry expertise for proper evaluation
Financial Sponsor
Portfolio
Company
Source: Neuberger Berman.
Disclaimer
