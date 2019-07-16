Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  NB Private Equity Partners    NBPE   GG00B1ZBD492

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS

(NBPE)
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Monthly Report - June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 02:05am EDT

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

FUND OBJECTIVE

NB Private Equity Partners Limited ("NBPE" or the "Company") is a closed-end investment company registered under the laws of Guernsey managed by NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the "Investment Manager"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

Our investment objective is to produce attractive returns on capital by investing directly into Private Equity backed companies with a focus on capital efficient strategies while managing risk through portfolio diversification. NBPE pursues diversification across capital structure, asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

MANAGER COMMENTARY

30 June 20191

FUND MANAGER: NB ALTERNATIVES

  • Over 30 years private equity investing experience
  • Over $70 billion of commitments managed
  • Stable team with over 200 private equity professionals with global presence
  • LP in over 530 funds and 160+ limited partner advisory committee seats

Approximately 83% of the private company valuation information in this monthly NAV estimate is as of 31 March 2019; 30 June 2019 valuation information is expected over the coming weeks and will be incorporated into NBPE's semi-annual report.

During June, NBPE received $5.5 million from direct equity investments, which consisted primarily of a distribution from Qpark. The remaining direct equity proceeds consisted of partial realisations and an escrow release from the sale of Standard Aero. Income investments distributed $4.2 million, of which $3.6 million was received from the NB Credit Opportunities Program as a result of several realisations. The remaining proceeds consisted of interest and principal receipts from other debt securities.

Another notable portfolio event during the month was the IPO of Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), a subsidiary of Petsmart; the valuation of Petsmart was based on updated valuation information following the IPO. Also during June, NBPE repurchased 250,000 shares at a weighted average discount to NAV of 25%, which was accretive to NAV per Share by $0.04.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY5

BALANCE SHEET DEVELOPMENT

$ in millions

$ in millions

$15

$900

$11.5

$10

$890

$4.2

$880

$5

$870

$871.5

$3.1

$5.5

$860

$2.8

$1.8

May 2019

$0

Investments

Realisations

NAV

Funds

Direct Equity Investments

Income Investments

NET ASSET VALUE DEVELOPMENT

($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)

30 June 2019

31 May 2019

Summary of NAV of Ordinary Shares

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Direct Investments

Direct Equity Investments

$869.3

$857.3

Income Investments

$103.6

$104.4

Total Direct Investments

$972.9

$961.7

Fund Investments

$40.3

$41.4

Total Private Equity Investments

$1,013.2

$1,003.1

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$14.7

$27.9

Credit Facility Outstanding

($15.0)

($30.0)

2022 ZDP Share Liability

($71.0)

($70.1)

2024 ZDP Share Liability

($66.6)

($65.7)

Net Other Assets (Liabilities), incl. Minority Interest

$5.2

$6.3

Net Asset Value

$880.5

$871.5

Net Asset Value per Share *

$18.72

$18.43

Net Asset Value per Share Including Dividends in Period *

$19.00

$18.71

Net Asset Value (GBP per Share)

£14.71

£14.62

Closing Share Price

£11.30

£10.85

Premium (Discount)

(23.2%)

(25.8%)

Summary of Private Equity Exposure

Estimated Fair Value of Private Equity Investments

$1,013.2

$1,003.1

Adjusted Unfunded Private Equity Commitments **

$80.7

$79.9

Adjusted Total Private Equity Exposure

$1,093.9

$1,083.0

Private Equity Investment Level

115%

115%

Cash + Undrawn Committed Credit Facility

$149.7

$147.9

Adjusted Commitment Cover Ratio **

186%

185%

Summary of ZDP Shares (£)

Net Asset Value of the 2022 ZDP Shares ***

£55.8

£55.6

2022 ZDP Net Asset Value per Share ***

111.56p

111.20p

Closing Share Price for 2022 ZDP shares

116.00p

115.50p

Premium (Discount)

4.0%

3.9%

Net Asset Value of the 2024 ZDP Shares ***

£52.3

£52.1

2024 ZDP Net Asset Value per Share ***

104.62p

104.26p

Closing Share Price for 2024 ZDP shares

111.00p

109.00p

Premium (Discount)

6.1%

4.5%

$1.0

$10.4

$880.5

$7.1

($5.9)

($3.5)

Yield Income

Other2

Share

June 2019

Unrealised

Unrealised

(New Info)

(FX, MTM &

(Incl. Accrued

Buybacks

NAV

Public)

Cash & PIK)

ORDINARY SHARE INFORMATION

Trading Symbol:

NBPE / NBPU

Exchange:

LSE

LSE Admission Date:

30 June 2009

Traded Currency:

GBP; USD

Bloomberg Ticker:

NBPE LN, NBPU LN

Reuters Ticker:

NBPE.L, NBPU.L

ISIN:

GG00B1ZBD492

Common:

030991001

Semi-annual Dividends:3

$0.28 per share

Annualised Dividend Yield:3

3.9% on share price, 3.0% on NAV

ZDP SHARE INFORMATION (2022 / 2024)

Trading Symbol:

NBPP / NBPS

Exchanges:

LSE / LSE

Admission Date:

16 September 2016 / 30 May 2018

Base Currency:

GBP / GBP

Bloomberg Ticker:

NBPP:LN / NBPS:LN

Reuters:

NBPEO.L / NBPSo.L

ISIN:

GG00BD0FRW63 / GG00BD96PR19

SEDOL:

BD0FRW6 / BD96PR1

GRY at Issuance:

4.0% / 4.25%

Share Life:

30 September 2022 / 30 October 2024

Capital Entitlement:

126.74p / 130.63p

*As of 30 June 2019 (31 May 2019), there were 47,035,268 (47,285,268 ) class A ordinary shares outstanding. As of 30 June 2019 and 31 May 2019, there were 10,000 class B ordinary shares outstanding and 3,150,408 class A ordinary shares held in treasury.

  • Unfunded commitments are adjusted for amounts the Manager believes are unlikely to be called. As of 30 June 2019 (31 May 2019), unadjusted unfunded commitments are $205.6 million ($205.2 million), total private equity exposure is $1.2 billion ($1.2 billion) and the unadjusted commitment coverage ratio is 72.8% (72.1%).
  • As of 30 June 2019 there were 50,000,000 2022 ZDP and 50,000,000 2024 ZDP shares outstanding. Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

For Professional Client Use Only

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED | 30 June 2019 (continued) 1

`

ASSET CLASS AND INVESTMENT TYPE BY FAIR VALUE

YEAR OF INVESTMENT BY FAIR VALUE

2018

2019

2010 & Earlier

21%

Direct Equity

3%

3%

2011

Investments

1%

86%

2012

2013 2%

4%

2014

2017

8%

Income

34%

2015

Investments

7%

Fund 10%

Investments

2016

4%

17%

GEOGRAPHY BY FAIR VALUE

INDUSTRY BY FAIR VALUE

Europe

Industrials

Information

15%

Technology

17%

20%

Asia / ROW

Trans.

2%

5%

Healthcare

Business

18%

Services

13%

North America

Comm. / Media

78%

Financial

7%

Services

Energy

Consumer

DIVERSIFICATION BY INVESTMENT TYPE

7%

3%

Discretionary

15%

($'s in millions)

Top 3 Income Investments by NBPE NAV (excluding

$1,250

secondary credit opportunities investments)

Verscend: $26.1 million

$1,013.2

Schumacher: $9.7 million

$1,000

Carestream: $9.3 million

$103.6

$750

Top 3 Direct Equity Investments by NBPE NAV

• Material Handling Systems: $37.4 million

$500

Engineering: $30.4 million

$869.3

Staples: $28.7 million

$250

Top 3 Fund Investments by NBPE NAV

$40.3

• Catalyst Fund III: $10.1 million

$0

• NB Crossroads Fund XVIII Mid-cap Buyout: $6.7 million

Funds

Direct Equity Investments

Income Investments

• DBAG Expansion Capital: $4.5 million

LTM ORDINARY SHARE PRICE AND NAV PERFORMANCE (TOTAL RETURN) AND TRADING VOLUME

Price

Share Volume (000's)

$22

600

$20

500

$18

400

$16

300

$14

200

$12

100

$10

0

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Volume

NAV per share

NAV per share including dividends

Price per share

For Professional Client Use Only

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED | 30 June 2019 (continued) 1

VALUATION METHODOLOGY

It is expected that most of the investments in which the Company invests will meet the criteria set forth under FASB ASC 820 Fair Value Measurement ("ASC 820") permitting the use of the practical expedient to determine the fair value of the investments. ASC 820 provides that, in valuing alternative investments that do not have quoted market prices, but calculate NAV per share or equivalent, an investor may determine fair value by using the NAV reported to the investor by the underlying investment. To the extent ASC 820 is applicable to an investment, the Manager will value the Company's investment based primarily on the value reported to the Company by the investment or by the lead investor of a direct co-investment as of each quarter- end, as determined by the investments in accordance with its own valuation policies.

The Company generally uses the NAV reported by the investments as a primary input in its valuation; however, adjustments to the reported NAV may be made based on various factors, including, but not limited to, the attributes of the interest held, including the rights and obligations, any restrictions or illiquidity on such interest, any potential clawbacks by the investments and the fair value of the investments' investment portfolio or other assets and liabilities. The valuation process for investments categorized in Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy is completed on a quarterly basis and is designed to subject the valuation of Level 3 investments to an appropriate level of consistency, oversight and review. The Investment Manager has ultimate responsibility for the valuation process and the fair value of investments reported in the financial statements. The Investment Manager performs initial and ongoing investment monitoring and valuation assessments. In determining the fair value of investments, the Investment Manager reviews periodic investor reports and interim and annual audited financial statements received from the investments, reviews material quarter over quarter changes in valuation, and assess the impact of macro market factors on the performance of the investments.

Debt investments made on a primary basis are generally carried at cost plus accrued interest, if any. Investments made through the secondary market are generally marked based on market quotations, to the extent available, and the manager will take into account current pricing and liquidity of the security. For primary issuance debt investments, the Manager estimates the enterprise value of each portfolio company and compares such amount to the total amount of the company's debt as well as the level of debt senior to the Company's interest. Estimates of enterprise value are based on a specific measure (such as EBITDA, free cash flow, net income, book value or NAV) believed to be most relevant for the given company and compares this metric in relation to comparable company valuations (market trading and transactions) based on the same metric. In determining the enterprise value, the Manager will further consider the companies' acquisition price, credit metrics, historical and projected operational and performance, liquidity as well as industry trends, general economic conditions, scale and competitive advantages along with other factors deemed relevant. Valuation adjustments are made if estimated enterprise value does not support the value of the debt security the Company is invested in and securities senior to the Company's position. If the principal repayment of debt and any accrued interest is supported by the enterprise value analysis described above, the Manager will next consider current market conditions including pricing quotations for the same security and yields for similar investments.

For investments made on a secondary basis, to the extent market quotations for the security are available, the Manager will take into account current pricing and liquidity. Liquidity may be estimated by the spread between bid and offer prices and other available measures of market liquidity, including number and size of recent trades and liquidity scores. If the Manager believes market yields for similar investments have changed substantially since the pricing of the security, the Manager will perform a discounted cash flow analysis, based on the expected future cash flows of the debt securities and current market rates. The Manager will also consider the maturity of the investment, compliance with covenants and ability to pay cash interest when estimating the fair value of debt investments.

TRADING VOLUME

During the month of June, NBPE's aggregate trading volume on the London Stock Exchange and over-the-counter trading platforms was 1,222,744 Class A ordinary shares, which represents an average daily trading volume of approximately 61,137 Class A ordinary shares.

INVESTMENT MANAGER

REGISTERED OFFICE

NB Alternatives Advisers LLC

Email: IR_NBPE@nb.com

NB Private Equity Partners Limited St. Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4LY

325 N. Saint Paul Street

Tel: +1.214.647.9593

PO BOX 226, Floor 2

Channel Islands

Suite 4900

Fax:+1.214.647.9501

Trafalgar Court, Les Banques

Tel.+44-(0)1481.716.000

Dallas, TX 75201

www.nbprivateequitypartners.com

Fax.+44-(0)1481.728.452

  1. Figures provided are unaudited and subject to change. Certain numbers may not total due to rounding.
  2. Other includes realised gains, investment income not classified as yield income, expenses, the ZDP liability and value changes to other assets, liabilities and shareholders equity.
  3. NBPE declared a $0.28 per Share dividend on 8 January 2019, which was paid on 28 February 2019. On an annualised basis, this dividend payment represents a dividend yield of 3.0% based on the estimated 30 June 2019 NAV and 3.9% based on the London Stock Exchange closing price of £11.30 on 30 June 2019.
  4. The diversification analysis by asset class and investment type is based on the fair value of underlying direct/co-investments and fund investments. The diversification analysis by year of investment, geography and industry is based on the diversification of underlying portfolio company investments at fair value as estimated by the Investment Manager. The year of investment is calculated at the portfolio company level and is defined as the date of capital deployment into a particular underlying investment. The diversification by year of investment also includes an allocation of net cash flows and valuation adjustments made since financial statements were last received from the investment sponsor. Accordingly, the actual diversification of the Company's investment portfolio and the diversification of the Company's investment portfolio on an ongoing basis may vary from the foregoing information.
  5. Direct equity investment diversification includes all equity, including associated equity from income investments.
  6. Based on 30 June 2019 GBP/USD FX of $1.273 and 31 May 2019 GBP/USD FX of $1.260.

This document is not intended to be an investment advertisement or sales instrument; it constitutes neither an offer nor an attempt to solicit offers for the securities described herein. This report was prepared using financial information contained in NBPE's books and records as of the reporting date. This information is believed to be accurate but has not been audited by a third party. This report describes past performance, which may not be indicative of future results. None of NBPE or the Investment Manager accepts any liability for actions taken on the basis of the information provided.

All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

For Professional Client Use Only

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 06:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS
02:05aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Publishes Investor Presentation
PU
02:05aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces June Monthly NAV Update
PU
02:05aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Monthly Report - June 2019
PU
02:03aNB PRIVATE EQUITY : Investor Presentation
AQ
02:03aNB PRIVATE EQUITY : Monthly NAV Update for June 2019
AQ
12:10aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - July 2019
PU
07/08NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : TR1 Announcement
PU
06/18NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Publishes Investor Presentation
PU
06/18NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - June 2019
PU
06/18NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Investor Presentation
AQ
More news
Chart NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS
Duration : Period :
NB Private Equity Partners Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Talmai Phillip Morgan Chairman
Peter J. Von Lehe Director, Head-Investment Solutions & Strategy
John Martyn Falla Non-Executive Director
Trudi Clark Non-Executive Director
Paul Daggett Investment Professional
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS0.00%600
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION16.94%7 737
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 418
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP17.57%3 240
HERCULES CAPITAL INC17.65%1 345
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC8.13%1 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About