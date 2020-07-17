NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Monthly Report - June 2020 0 07/17/2020 | 02:06am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NB Private Equity Partners Limited 30 June 20201 FUND OBJECTIVE NB Private Equity Partners Limited ("NBPE" or the "Company") invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the "Investment Manager"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend. MANAGER COMMENTARY FUND MANAGER: NB ALTERNATIVES Over 30 years private equity investing experience

~$90 billion of commitments managed

Stable team with over 200 private equity professionals with global presence

LP in over 530 funds and 160+ limited partner advisory committee seats During June, NBPE received $20.4 million of realisations from direct equity investments of which $16.8 million was received from LGC. Additional proceeds consisted of partial realisations from the sale of public stock in Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR), Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) and Vertiv (NYSE:VRT). NBPE also received $1.2 million from income investments of which $0.5 million was received from the sale of its remaining position in Optiv and the remainder consisted of other principal and interest receipts. The only cashflow for new investments during the month consisted of $2.2 million to previously closed transactions through the NB Alternatives Credit Opportunities Program and follow ons through the NB Co- investment Program. Finally, Progenity (NASDAQ: PROG), a genetic testing company, completed an IPO on the NASDAQ exchange on 19 June 2020. On 29 June 2020, NBPE declared its second 2020 semi-annual dividend payment of $0.29 per Ordinary Share, to be paid on 28 August 2020. This payment represents a yield of 3.5% on 30 June 2020 NAV and 5.1% based on the 30 June 2020 closing share price of £9.28. PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY5 BALANCE SHEET DEVELOPMENT $ in millions $ in millions $25 $21.6 $810 $805.0 $20 $1.2 $0.7 $800 ($0.1) $15 ($6.0) $790 $783.6 $20.4 $10 $780 ($13.6) ($2.4) $5 $2.2 $770 $0 $1.6 $760 May 2020 Unrealised Unrealised Yield Income Dividend Other 2 June 2020 Investments Realisations NAV (New Info) (FX, MTM & (Incl. Accrued Payable NAV Funds Direct Equity Investments Income Investments Public) Cash & PIK) NET ASSET VALUE DEVELOPMENT ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) 30 June 2020 31 May 2020 Summary of NAV of Ordinary Shares (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Direct Investments Direct Equity Investments $901.9 $927.8 Income Investments $110.7 $109.6 Total Direct Investments $1,012.6 $1,037.4 Fund Investments $21.9 $22.0 Total Private Equity Investments $1,034.5 $1,059.4 Cash and Cash Equivalents $8.4 $9.6 Credit Facility Outstanding ($105.0) ($125.0) 2022 ZDP Share Liability ($71.7) ($71.5) 2024 ZDP Share Liability ($67.4) ($67.2) Dividend Payable ($13.6) - Net Other Assets (Liabilities), incl. Minority Interest ($1.6) ($0.3) Net Asset Value $783.6 $805.0 Net Asset Value per Share * $16.76 $17.21 Net Asset Value per Share Including Dividends in Period * $17.34 $17.50 Net Asset Value (GBP per Share) £13.56 £13.92 Closing Share Price £9.28 £8.78 Premium (Discount) (31.6%) (36.9%) Summary of Private Equity Exposure Estimated Fair Value of Private Equity Investments $1,034.5 $1,059.4 Adjusted Unfunded Private Equity Commitments ** $121.6 $123.5 Adjusted Total Private Equity Exposure $1,156.1 $1,182.9 Private Equity Investment Level 132% 132% Cash + Undrawn Committed Credit Facility $203.4 $184.6 Adjusted Commitment Cover Ratio ** 167% 150% Summary of ZDP Shares (£) Net Asset Value of the 2022 ZDP Shares *** £58.0 £57.8 2022 ZDP Net Asset Value per Share *** 116.03p 115.66p Closing Share Price for 2022 ZDP shares 114.00p 114.50p Premium (Discount) (1.7%) (1.0%) Net Asset Value of the 2024 ZDP Shares *** £54.5 £54.3 2024 ZDP Net Asset Value per Share *** 109.07p 108.70p Closing Share Price for 2024 ZDP shares 104.50p 104.50p Premium (Discount) (4.2%) (3.9%) ORDINARY SHARE INFORMATION Trading Symbol: NBPE / NBPU Exchange: LSE LSE Admission Date: 30 June 2009 Traded Currency: GBP; USD Bloomberg Ticker: NBPE LN, NBPU LN Reuters Ticker: NBPE.L, NBPU.L ISIN: GG00B1ZBD492 Common: 030991001 Semi-annual Dividends:3 $0.29 per share Annualised Dividend Yield:3 5.1% on share price, 3.5% on NAV ZDP SHARE INFORMATION (2022 / 2024) Trading Symbol: NBPP / NBPS Exchanges: LSE / LSE Admission Date: 16 September 2016 / 30 May 2018 Base Currency: GBP / GBP Bloomberg Ticker: NBPP:LN / NBPS:LN Reuters: NBPEO.L / NBPSo.L ISIN: GG00BD0FRW63 / GG00BD96PR19 SEDOL: BD0FRW6 / BD96PR1 GRY at Issuance: 4.0% / 4.25% Share Life: 30 September 2022 / 30 October 2024 Capital Entitlement: 126.74p / 130.63p *As of 30 June 2020 (31 May 2020), there were 46,761,030 (46,761,030) class A ordinary shares outstanding. As of 30 June 2020 and 31 May 2020, there were 10,000 class B ordinary shares outstanding and 3,150,408 class A ordinary shares held in treasury. Unfunded commitments are adjusted for amounts the Manager believes are unlikely to be called. As of 30 June 2020 (31 May 2020), unadjusted unfunded commitments were $153.8 million ($155.9 million), total private equity exposure was $1.2 billion ($1.2 billion) and the unadjusted commitment coverage ratio was 132.2% (118.4%). Unfunded amounts are to funds only and exclude direct investments committed to but not yet closed.

As of 30 June 2020 there were 50,000,000 2022 ZDP and 50,000,000 2024 ZDP shares outstanding. Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding. Please see disclaimer on reverse For Professional Client Use Only NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED | 30 June 2020 (continued)1 ASSET CLASS AND INVESTMENT TYPE BY FAIR VALUE YEAR OF INVESTMENT BY FAIR VALUE 2019 11% 2020 Direct Equity 5% 2012 & Earlier 2018 3% Investments 21% 2013 87% 3% 2014 4% 2015 6% Income Investments 2016 11% Fund 17% 2017 Investments 30% 2% GEOGRAPHY BY FAIR VALUE INDUSTRY BY FAIR VALUE Europe Industrials Information Technology 21% 17% 20% Trans. 1% Asia / ROW Other 3% 4% Healthcare Business Services 14% 11% Comm. / Media North America Financial 7% 75% Services Energy Consumer 10% TOP 10 COMPANIES BY FAIR VALUE 1% 16% Investment Inv. Date Industry Fair Value ($m) % of Value 2016 Technology $33.4 3.2% ** 2017 Industrials 32.7 3.2% 2017 Financial Services 32.0 3.1% Business Services Company* 2017 Business Services 30.9 3.0% 2017 Industrials 30.3 2.9% 2018 Healthcare 27.3 2.6% 2014 Consumer 27.0 2.6% 2020 Consumer 26.2 2.5% 2018 Technology 23.3 2.2% 2019 Healthcare 23.2 2.2% LTM ORDINARY SHARE PRICE AND NAV PERFORMANCE (TOTAL RETURN) AND TRADING VOLUME Price Share Volume (000's) $24 600 $21 500 $18 400 $15 300 $12 200 $9 100 $6 0 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Volume NAV per share NAV per share including dividends Price per share Note: As of 30 June 2020. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. *Undisclosed company. **Includes Proampac 2nd lien debt. For Professional Client Use Only NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED | 30 June 2020 (continued)1 VALUATION METHODOLOGY It is expected that most of the investments in which the Company invests will meet the criteria set forth under FASB ASC 820 Fair Value Measurement ("ASC 820") permitting the use of the practical expedient to determine the fair value of the investments. ASC 820 provides that, in valuing alternative investments that do not have quoted market prices, but calculate NAV per share or equivalent, an investor may determine fair value by using the NAV reported to the investor by the underlying investment. To the extent ASC 820 is applicable to an investment, the Manager will value the Company's investment based primarily on the value reported to the Company by the investment or by the lead investor of a direct co-investment as of each quarter- end, as determined by the investments in accordance with its own valuation policies. The Company generally uses the NAV reported by the investments as a primary input in its valuation; however, adjustments to the reported NAV may be made based on various factors, including, but not limited to, the attributes of the interest held, including the rights and obligations, any restrictions or illiquidity on such interest, any potential clawbacks by the investments and the fair value of the investments' investment portfolio or other assets and liabilities. The valuation process for investments categorized in Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy is completed on a quarterly basis and is designed to subject the valuation of Level 3 investments to an appropriate level of consistency, oversight and review. The Investment Manager has ultimate responsibility for the valuation process and the fair value of investments reported in the financial statements. The Investment Manager performs initial and ongoing investment monitoring and valuation assessments. In determining the fair value of investments, the Investment Manager reviews periodic investor reports and interim and annual audited financial statements received from the investments, reviews material quarter over quarter changes in valuation, and assess the impact of macro market factors on the performance of the investments. Debt investments made on a primary basis are generally carried at cost plus accrued interest, if any. Investments made through the secondary market are generally marked based on market quotations, to the extent available, and the manager will take into account current pricing and liquidity of the security. For primary issuance debt investments, the Manager estimates the enterprise value of each portfolio company and compares such amount to the total amount of the company's debt as well as the level of debt senior to the Company's interest. Estimates of enterprise value are based on a specific measure (such as EBITDA, free cash flow, net income, book value or NAV) believed to be most relevant for the given company and compares this metric in relation to comparable company valuations (market trading and transactions) based on the same metric. In determining the enterprise value, the Manager will further consider the companies' acquisition price, credit metrics, historical and projected operational and performance, liquidity as well as industry trends, general economic conditions, scale and competitive advantages along with other factors deemed relevant. Valuation adjustments are made if estimated enterprise value does not support the value of the debt security the Company is invested in and securities senior to the Company's position. If the principal repayment of debt and any accrued interest is supported by the enterprise value analysis described above, the Manager will next consider current market conditions including pricing quotations for the same security and yields for similar investments. For investments made on a secondary basis, to the extent market quotations for the security are available, the Manager will take into account current pricing and liquidity. Liquidity may be estimated by the spread between bid and offer prices and other available measures of market liquidity, including number and size of recent trades and liquidity scores. If the Manager believes market yields for similar investments have changed substantially since the pricing of the security, the Manager will perform a discounted cash flow analysis, based on the expected future cash flows of the debt securities and current market rates. The Manager will also consider the maturity of the investment, compliance with covenants and ability to pay cash interest when estimating the fair value of debt investments. TRADING VOLUME During the month of June, NBPE's aggregate trading volume on the London Stock Exchange and over-the-counter trading platforms was 1,123,697 Class A ordinary shares, which represents an average daily trading volume of approximately 51,077 Class A ordinary shares. INVESTMENT MANAGER REGISTERED OFFICE NB Alternatives Advisers LLC Email: IR_NBPE@nb.com NB Private Equity Partners Limited St. Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4LY 325 N. Saint Paul Street Tel: +1.214.647.9593 PO BOX 286, Floor 2 Channel Islands Suite 4900 Fax:+1.214.647.9501 Trafalgar Court, Les Banques Tel.+44-(0)1481.742.742 Dallas, TX 75201 www.nbprivateequitypartners.com Fax.+44-(0)1481.722.699 Figures provided are unaudited and subject to change. Certain numbers may not total due to rounding. Other includes realised gains, investment income not classified as yield income, expenses, the ZDP liability and value changes to other assets, liabilities and shareholders equity. NBPE declared a $0.29 per Share dividend on 29 June 2020, which will be paid on 28 August 2020. On an annualised basis, this dividend payment represents a dividend yield of 3.5% based on the estimated 30 June 2020 NAV and 5.1% based on the London Stock Exchange closing price of £9.28 on 30 June 2020. The diversification analysis by asset class and investment type is based on the fair value of underlying direct/co-investments and fund investments. The diversification analysis by year of investment, geography and industry is based on the diversification of underlying portfolio company investments at fair value as estimated by the Investment Manager. The year of investment is calculated at the portfolio company level and is defined as the date of capital deployment into a particular underlying investment. The diversification by year of investment also includes an allocation of net cash flows and valuation adjustments made since financial statements were last received from the investment sponsor. Accordingly, the actual diversification of the Company's investment portfolio and the diversification of the Company's investment portfolio on an ongoing basis may vary from the foregoing information. Direct equity investment diversification includes all equity, including associated equity from income investments. Based on 30 June 2020 GBP/USD FX of $1.236 and 31 May 2020 GBP/USD FX $1.236. This document is not intended to be an investment advertisement or sales instrument; it constitutes neither an offer nor an a ttempt to solicit offers for the securities described herein. This report was prepared using financial information contained in NBPE's books and records as of the reporting date. This information is believed to be accu rate but has not been audited by a third party. This report describes past performance, which may not be indicative of future results. None of NBPE or the Investment Manager accepts any liability for actions taken on the basis of the information provided. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to see k expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. For Professional Client Use Only Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 06:05:08 UTC 0 Latest news on NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS 02:06a NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces June monthly NAV Update PU 02:06a NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Monthly Report - June 2020 PU 02:01a NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Monthly NAV Update - June 2020 AQ 07/01 NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE AIS Letter PU 07/01 NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Investor Presentation AQ 06/29 NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces Interim 2020 Dividend PU 06/29 NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Interim 2020 Dividend AQ 06/24 NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces Investor Update Call PU 06/24 NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Investor Update Call AQ 06/22 NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Monthly Report - May 2020 PU