Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  NB Private Equity Partners    NBPE   GG00B1ZBD492

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS

(NBPE)
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Publishes Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 02:23am EDT

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN

OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY

NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Publishes Investor Presentation

6 June 2019

NB Private Equity Partners Limited ("NBPE" or the "Company") today published a new presentation for the LPEC Investor Conference in the United Kingdom. An updated investor presentation is attached and also available on NBPE's website at http://www.nbprivateequitypartners.com/.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations

+1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications

+44 (0)20 3603 2803

Charles Gorman

nbpe@kl-communications.com

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE is a closed-end private equity investment company with class A ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE has 2022 and 2024 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE holds a diversified portfolio of direct equity investments, direct income investments and fund investments selected by the NB Alternatives group of Neuberger Berman, diversified across private equity asset class, geography, industry, vintage year, and sponsor.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 06:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS
02:23aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Publishes Q1 2019 Report and Re-stated April N..
PU
02:23aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Q1 2019 Quarterly Report
PU
02:23aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - LPEC Conference
PU
02:23aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Publishes Investor Presentation
PU
02:02aNB PRIVATE EQUITY : Investor Presentation
AQ
02:01aNB PRIVATE EQUITY : Q1 2019 Quarterly Report and Re-stated April NAV
AQ
06/05NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces Transaction in Own Shares
PU
06/05NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : Announces Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
05/16NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Monthly Report - April 2019
PU
05/16NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces April Monthly NAV Update
PU
More news
Chart NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS
Duration : Period :
NB Private Equity Partners Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Talmai Phillip Morgan Chairman
Peter J. Von Lehe Director, Head-Investment Solutions & Strategy
John Martyn Falla Non-Executive Director
Trudi Clark Non-Executive Director
Paul Daggett Investment Professional
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS0.00%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION14.76%7 537
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 887
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP14.29%3 110
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION0.48%2 290
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%1 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About