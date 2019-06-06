NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Publishes Q1 2019 Report and Re-stated April NAV

Portfolio Valuation

The value of NBPE's private equity portfolio as of 31 March 2019 was based on the following information2:

100% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 31 March 2019

93% in private direct investments 7% in public securities



Portfolio Commentary through 30 April 2019

Performance: Total return NAV gain of 5.6% through 30 April 2019 driven by direct equity investments

Total return NAV gain of 5.6% through 30 April 2019 driven by direct equity investments Exit Activity: Proceeds received from the exit of Berlin Packaging, final sale of Assurant stock, and the full sale of Standard Aero equity, which in aggregate over their lives generated a 2.3x gross multiple of invested capital and 21% gross IRR. NBPE also exited three income investments; Epic Insurance, Digital River and Standard Aero, which in aggregate generated a 1.3x multiple of invested capital and 14.6% IRR

Proceeds received from the exit of Berlin Packaging, final sale of Assurant stock, and the full sale of Standard Aero equity, which in aggregate over their lives generated a 2.3x gross multiple of invested capital and 21% gross IRR. NBPE also exited three income investments; Epic Insurance, Digital River and Standard Aero, which in aggregate generated a 1.3x multiple of invested capital and 14.6% IRR New Investments: $25.1 million invested in two new direct equity investments

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593 Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3603 2803 Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE is a closed-end private equity investment company with class A ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE has 2022 and 2024 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE holds a diversified portfolio of direct equity investments, direct income investments and fund investments selected by the NB Alternatives group of Neuberger Berman, diversified across private equity asset class, geography, industry, vintage year, and sponsor.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors.

The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

2 Please refer to the valuation methodology section of the monthly report for a description of the Manager's valuation methodology.