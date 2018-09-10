NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Publishes Q2 2018 Interim Financial Report

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Publishes 30 June 2018 Interim Financial Report and Consolidated Financial Statements

10 September 2018

NB Private Equity Partners Limited ("NBPE" or the "Company"), a closed-end private equity investment company, today releases its 30 June 2018 Interim Financial Report and Consolidated Financial Statements. Key highlights and commentary are below and the complete Interim Financial Report can be found on the Company's website at www.nbprivateequitypartners.com.

Key Highlights

 30 June 2018 Net Asset Value ("NAV") per Share of $18.03 (£13.65) increased $0.58 (£0.74) from $17.45 (£12.91) NAV per Share at 31 December 2017 o NAV per Share total return of 4.8% o NAV per Share of $18.03 is a $0.71 increase relative to the originally published 30 June 2018 monthly NAV estimate of $17.32 o NAV per Share increase was driven by realised gains, income and dividends and offset by expenses

 NBPE's NAV increase of $28.2 million during 2018 included: o ($12.2) million of dividends paid, or ($0.25) per Share o $47.6 million of realised gains, or $0.97 per Share, net of tax expense o $0.3 million of unrealised gains, or $0.01 per Share, net of tax expense o $9.4 million of yield income and dividends, or $0.19 per Share o ($4.8) million of interest and other financing costs, or ($0.10) per Share o ($11.3) million of management fees, operating expenses, and other expenses, or ($0.23) per Share o ($0.6) million of losses on foreign exchange related to ZDPs and investments, or ($0.01) per Share

 NAV development during 2018 has been as follows:

Total return NAV development 3.5% per Share1 NAV development per Share 3.5% Portfolio Commentary

Month 30 June 30 June 2018 YTD 2018 LTM 4.8% 12.7% 3.3% 9.4%

 Strong cash flow: $130.7 million of realisations received during the first six months of 2018

 2018 Realisations: NBPE fully exited four direct equity investments which generated a 2.4x gross multiple in aggregate (inclusive of prior realisations)

 New investments: 13 new direct equity investments completed in 2018 totalling $76.4 million

 Direct investment focus: 90% of fair value invested in direct equity and income investments at 30 June 2018

1 Assumes reinvestment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflects cumulative returns over time period shown.

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED

Portfolio Valuation

The value of NBPE's private equity portfolio as at 30 June 2018 was based on the following information2:

 100% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 30 June 2018 o 88% in private direct investments and fund investments o 10% in public securities o 2% in credit-related fund investments



Outlook

NBPE continues to benefit from the full resources of the Manager's integrated private equity platform for superior deal flow, due diligence and execution capabilities. The Manager believes that while many segments of the market remain competitive, there are a number of near-term opportunities that may be attractive investments for the portfolio and that the current investment pipeline remains strong.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593 Neustria Partners +44 20 3021 2580 Nick Henderson Nick.Henderson@neustriapartners.com Robert Bailhache Robert.Bailhache@neustriapartners.com Charles Gorman Charles.Gorman@neustriapartners.com

ABOUT NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED

NBPE is a closed-end private equity investment company with class A ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam. NBPE has 2022 and 2024 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE holds a diversified portfolio of direct equity investments, direct income investments and fund investments selected by the NB Alternatives group of Neuberger Berman, diversified across private equity asset class, geography, industry, vintage year, and sponsor.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

ABOUT NEUBERGER BERMAN

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 20 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,000 professionals. For four consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of fundamental research and independent thinking. It manages $304 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2018. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

This statement is made pursuant to article 5:25e of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which requirement stems from the EU Transparency Directive. Pursuant to article 5:25e and article 5:25m of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act this Interim Management Statement has been made generally available by means of a press release and by publication on NBPE's website (www.nbprivateequitypartners.com) and has been filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten).

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

2 Please refer to the valuation methodology section of the Interim Financial Report.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. NBPE is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme which may offer participations in The Netherlands pursuant to article 2:66 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financial toezicht). All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.