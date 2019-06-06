NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Q1 2019 Quarterly Report

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

INVESTMENT MANAGER | OVERVIEW

About the Manager

NBPE is managed by NB Alternatives Advisors LLC, the private equity group of Neuberger Berman (the "Manager" or the "Investment Manager"), which manages over $70 billion of private equity assets across multiple strategies. The Investment Manager has 30 years of investing experience specialising in direct equity investments, income investments, private equity funds and secondary investments and has built deep relationships with leading private equity fund managers over that time.

The Company is managed by the Investment Manager pursuant to an Investment Management Agreement, dated 2 May 2017. Subject to the Board's overall strategic direction and instructions, the Investment Manager makes all of the Company's investment decisions. The Board has delegated to the Investment Manager the day-to-day management and operations of the Company, including sourcing, evaluating and making investment decisions related to the Company and executing the Company's business plan. The Manager's Investment Committee is comprised of 12 members, with an average of over 30 years of experience. The 12 members of the Investment Committee average 16 years with the firm and all of the Investment Committee members have been with the private equity team for at least 10 years. The sourcing and evaluation of the Company's investments are conducted by the Investment Manager's team of over 200 dedicated private equity professionals who specialise in direct equity investments, income investments and fund investments. The Investment Manager currently maintains offices in New York, London, Boston, Dallas, Hong Kong, Milan, Zurich and Bogotá.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

