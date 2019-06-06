NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Q1 2019 Quarterly Report
0
06/06/2019 | 02:23am EDT
For the period ended 31 March 2019
NB Private Equity Partners Limited
31 March 2019 Quarterly Report
NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED | TABLE OF CONTENTS
31 March 2019 | Quarterly Report
Company Overview
2
Investment Manager Overview
3
Quarterly Report
Financial Summary
4
First Quarter 2019 Key Highlights
5
Portfolio Overview
7
Direct Equity Investments
10
Income Investments
14
Fund Investments
17
Valuation
18
Unfunded Commitments and Capital Resources
19
Credit Facility Overview
20
Environmental, Social & Governance
21
Governance
Board of Directors
22
Appendices
Schedule of Investments
24
Valuation Methodology
28
Forward Looking Statements
29
Directors, Advisors and Contact Information
30
1
NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED | COMPANY OVERVIEW
31 March 2019 | Quarterly Report
ABOUT
NBPE
NBPE's objective is to provide investors with the opportunity for capital appreciation (through share price growth) and current income (through a regular dividend). NBPE's strategy is to invest directly into equity and debt securities of private equity-backed companies.
Investment Strategy
NBPE offers direct exposure to a diversified portfolio of Private Equity investments alongside high quality sponsors with an extra layer of due diligence through Neuberger Berman Private Equity's global investment team and processes. Equity investments are made alongside leading private equity firms in their core areas of expertise by leveraging the deep network of private equity relationships, dealflow and investment expertise of the $70 billion Neuberger Berman private equity platform. The Company invests across a variety of situations including new buyouts and "mid-life" transactions, which are investments into existing private equity sponsor portfolio companies, often to fund an acquisition or provide partial liquidity to investors. NBPE seeks prudent diversification in its equity portfolio across geography, industry, enterprise value, sponsor and vintage. Typically, co-investments are made on a no management fee and no carried interest basis, resulting in only a single layer of fees (as opposed to the additional management fee and carried interest charges associated with limited partner commitments). In addition since NBPE is a direct investor operating without third party fund investments, it is able to efficiently manage its capital deployment without significant long-term unfunded commitments, which is advantageous to its balance sheet management.
128
Direct investment portfolio companies
64
Underlying private equity sponsors
The Company also invests in the debt of private equity backed companies, including first and second lien debt and mezzanine. Investments are made both on a primary basis to finance new buyouts and through secondary trades in the open market. Investments acquired through secondary trades often may be purchased at discounts to face value based on the current market trading price. In these situations, NBPE aims to take advantage of misunderstood credits, or mispricings or in other dislocations which affect the market price of the security.
$1,072M
Total private equity assets
About the Company
NBPE is a closed-ended private equity investment company with 48,643,268 class A shares outstanding and 10,000 class B shares outstanding (together, the "Ordinary shares"), 50,000,000 2022 ZDP Shares and 50,000,000 2024 ZDP Shares outstanding. The class A shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE has 2022 and 2024 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("Specialist Fund Segment").
2
NB Private Equity Partners Limited
INVESTMENT MANAGER | OVERVIEW
About the Manager
NBPE is managed by NB Alternatives Advisors LLC, the private equity group of Neuberger Berman (the "Manager" or the "Investment Manager"), which manages over $70 billion of private equity assets across multiple strategies. The Investment Manager has 30 years of investing experience specialising in direct equity investments, income investments, private equity funds and secondary investments and has built deep relationships with leading private equity fund managers over that time.
The Company is managed by the Investment Manager pursuant to an Investment Management Agreement, dated 2 May 2017. Subject to the Board's overall strategic direction and instructions, the Investment Manager makes all of the Company's investment decisions. The Board has delegated to the Investment Manager the day-to-day management and operations of the Company, including sourcing, evaluating and making investment decisions related to the Company and executing the Company's business plan. The Manager's Investment Committee is comprised of 12 members, with an average of over 30 years of experience. The 12 members of the Investment Committee average 16 years with the firm and all of the Investment Committee members have been with the private equity team for at least 10 years. The sourcing and evaluation of the Company's investments are conducted by the Investment Manager's team of over 200 dedicated private equity professionals who specialise in direct equity investments, income investments and fund investments. The Investment Manager currently maintains offices in New York, London, Boston, Dallas, Hong Kong, Milan, Zurich and Bogotá.
About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.
_______________________
Average committed capital from 2016 to 2018.
As of 31 March 2019, including commitments in the process of documentation.
31 March 2019 | Quarterly Report
+530
Active LP Fund
Relationships
$10BN
Committed annually to private equity over the past three years1
+$70BN
Commitments managed2
3
NB Private Equity Partners Limited
QUARTERLY REPORT | FINANCIAL SUMMARY
31 March 2019 | Quarterly Report
Financial Highlights
Strong balance sheet with $1,072 million of private equity assets
Investment level increased from 117% to 120% as of 31 March 2019
NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 06:22:07 UTC