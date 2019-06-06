NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Q1 2019 Quarterly Report

Log in
06/06/2019

For the period ended 31 March 2019

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

31 March 2019 Quarterly Report

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED | TABLE OF CONTENTS

31 March 2019 | Quarterly Report

Company Overview

2

Investment Manager Overview

3

Quarterly Report

Financial Summary

4

First Quarter 2019 Key Highlights

5

Portfolio Overview

7

Direct Equity Investments

10

Income Investments

14

Fund Investments

17

Valuation

18

Unfunded Commitments and Capital Resources

19

Credit Facility Overview

20

Environmental, Social & Governance

21

Governance

Board of Directors

22

Appendices

Schedule of Investments

24

Valuation Methodology

28

Forward Looking Statements

29

Directors, Advisors and Contact Information

30

1

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED | COMPANY OVERVIEW

31 March 2019 | Quarterly Report

ABOUT

NBPE

NBPE's objective is to provide investors with the opportunity for capital appreciation (through share price growth) and current income (through a regular dividend). NBPE's strategy is to invest directly into equity and debt securities of private equity-backed companies.

Investment Strategy

NBPE offers direct exposure to a diversified portfolio of Private Equity investments alongside high quality sponsors with an extra layer of due diligence through Neuberger Berman Private Equity's global investment team and processes. Equity investments are made alongside leading private equity firms in their core areas of expertise by leveraging the deep network of private equity relationships, dealflow and investment expertise of the $70 billion Neuberger Berman private equity platform. The Company invests across a variety of situations including new buyouts and "mid-life" transactions, which are investments into existing private equity sponsor portfolio companies, often to fund an acquisition or provide partial liquidity to investors. NBPE seeks prudent diversification in its equity portfolio across geography, industry, enterprise value, sponsor and vintage. Typically, co-investments are made on a no management fee and no carried interest basis, resulting in only a single layer of fees (as opposed to the additional management fee and carried interest charges associated with limited partner commitments). In addition since NBPE is a direct investor operating without third party fund investments, it is able to efficiently manage its capital deployment without significant long-term unfunded commitments, which is advantageous to its balance sheet management.

128

Direct investment portfolio companies

64

Underlying private equity sponsors

The Company also invests in the debt of private equity backed companies, including first and second lien debt and mezzanine. Investments are made both on a primary basis to finance new buyouts and through secondary trades in the open market. Investments acquired through secondary trades often may be purchased at discounts to face value based on the current market trading price. In these situations, NBPE aims to take advantage of misunderstood credits, or mispricings or in other dislocations which affect the market price of the security.

$1,072M

Total private equity assets

About the Company

NBPE is a closed-ended private equity investment company with 48,643,268 class A shares outstanding and 10,000 class B shares outstanding (together, the "Ordinary shares"), 50,000,000 2022 ZDP Shares and 50,000,000 2024 ZDP Shares outstanding. The class A shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE has 2022 and 2024 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("Specialist Fund Segment").

2

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

INVESTMENT MANAGER | OVERVIEW

About the Manager

NBPE is managed by NB Alternatives Advisors LLC, the private equity group of Neuberger Berman (the "Manager" or the "Investment Manager"), which manages over $70 billion of private equity assets across multiple strategies. The Investment Manager has 30 years of investing experience specialising in direct equity investments, income investments, private equity funds and secondary investments and has built deep relationships with leading private equity fund managers over that time.

The Company is managed by the Investment Manager pursuant to an Investment Management Agreement, dated 2 May 2017. Subject to the Board's overall strategic direction and instructions, the Investment Manager makes all of the Company's investment decisions. The Board has delegated to the Investment Manager the day-to-day management and operations of the Company, including sourcing, evaluating and making investment decisions related to the Company and executing the Company's business plan. The Manager's Investment Committee is comprised of 12 members, with an average of over 30 years of experience. The 12 members of the Investment Committee average 16 years with the firm and all of the Investment Committee members have been with the private equity team for at least 10 years. The sourcing and evaluation of the Company's investments are conducted by the Investment Manager's team of over 200 dedicated private equity professionals who specialise in direct equity investments, income investments and fund investments. The Investment Manager currently maintains offices in New York, London, Boston, Dallas, Hong Kong, Milan, Zurich and Bogotá.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

_______________________

  1. Average committed capital from 2016 to 2018.
  2. As of 31 March 2019, including commitments in the process of documentation.

31 March 2019 | Quarterly Report

+530

Active LP Fund

Relationships

$10BN

Committed annually to private equity over the past three years1

+$70BN

Commitments managed2

3

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

QUARTERLY REPORT | FINANCIAL SUMMARY

31 March 2019 | Quarterly Report

Financial Highlights

Strong balance sheet with $1,072 million of private equity assets

Investment level increased from 117% to 120% as of 31 March 2019

Financial Summary

At 31 March 2019

At 31 December 2018

Net Asset Value ("NAV") of the Ordinary Shares

$894.9m

$872.2m

Direct Equity Investments1

$895.6m

$831.1m

Income Investments

$130.3m

$135.1m

Fund Investments

$46.0m

$53.7m

Total Private Equity Fair Value

$1,071.9m

$1,019.9m

Private Equity Investment Level

120%

117%

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$12.6m

$23.0m

Credit Facility Borrowings Drawn

($55.0m)

($40.0m)

2022 & 2024 ZDP Share Liabilities (Dollar equivalent liabilities)

($139.4m)

($134.9m)

Net Other Liabilities

$4.8

$4.2

NAV per Ordinary Share (USD)

$18.39

$17.87

NAV per Ordinary Share (GBP)

£14.11

£14.03

NAV per Ordinary Share including dividends paid during

$18.67

$18.40

financial period

ZDP Shares (2022 / 2024)

Net Asset Value per ZDP Share (2022 / 2024) Dividends per Ordinary Share:

Dividends paid during financial period

Cumulative dividends paid since inception

£55.2m

/ £51.8m

£54.7m / £51.2m

110.48p

/ 103.54p

109.41p / 102.48p

$0.28

$0.53

$3.15

$2.87

_______________________

Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

1. Includes direct equity investments into companies, co-investment vehicles and investments through NB-managed vehicles.

4

