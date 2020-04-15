NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE - Schedule of Reserved Powers of the Board

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED

(THE "COMPANY")

RESERVED POWERS OF THE BOARD

(7 APRIL 2020)

PURPOSE

This document sets out the key roles and responsibilities and reserved powers of the Board of NB Private Equity Partners Limited.

MEMBERSHIP

The Chairman of the Board of Directors shall be independent, is appointed and shall preside over each meeting of the Board in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation (the "Articles").

The majority of the Board members shall be independent .

The Company Secretary will take and prepare the minutes of each meeting.

A quorum may be fixed by the Directors and, unless so fixed, shall be two members, the majority of whom must be resident outside the UK, and shall be in accordance with the Articles.

The Investment Manager may provide a representative to attend Board and/or Shareholders' meetings in accordance with the Investment Management Agreement.

non-members to the meetings as deemed appropriate or necessary. The members of the Board, as at the date of these Reserved Powers, are shown below:

William Maltby (Chairman) Trudi Clark (Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Management Engagement Committee) John Falla (Chairman of the Audit Committee) Wilken von Hodenberg (Senior Independent Director) Peter Von Lehe



FREQUENCY OF MEETINGS

Meetings of the Board shall be sufficient in number and duration to discharge its duties effectively and will normally be held on a quarterly basis. The dates for each meeting will be planned at the beginning of the year and confirmed in writing upon notice in accordance with the Articles. However, meetings for urgent issues may be convened at short notice if all Directors are informed and consent thereto.

KEY PURPOSE OF THE BOARD

To collectively be responsible for maximising the Company's success by directing and supervising the affairs of the business and meeting the appropriate interests of the shareholders and relevant stakeholders, while enhancing the value of the Company and also ensuring the protection of Investors.