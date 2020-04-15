NB Private Equity Partners : Succession Plan Policy

SUCCESSION PLAN

The current Directors of the Company are as follows; Peter Von Lehe (appointed 22 June 2007), John Falla (appointed 21 December 2015), Trudi Clark (appointed 24 April 2017), William Maltby (appointed 21 March 2019) and Wilken Von Hodenberg (Appointed 21 March 2019). With this in mind, the aim of the Company's succession plan is:

to preserve continuity by phasing the retirement of the Directors so that they do not all retire at once; and

to ensure the Board's skills and experience are regularly refreshed and the benefits of a truly diverse Board are further enhanced, in terms of age, gender and diversity of background.

In order to ensure the Succession Plan is executed smoothly, on an annual basis, the Nomination Committee will monitor and report on succession.

Signed:

Approval Date: 7 April 2020