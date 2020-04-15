Log in
NB Private Equity Partners : Succession Plan Policy

04/15/2020 | 11:31am EDT

SUCCESSION PLAN

The current Directors of the Company are as follows; Peter Von Lehe (appointed 22 June 2007), John Falla (appointed 21 December 2015), Trudi Clark (appointed 24 April 2017), William Maltby (appointed 21 March 2019) and Wilken Von Hodenberg (Appointed 21 March 2019). With this in mind, the aim of the Company's succession plan is:

  • to preserve continuity by phasing the retirement of the Directors so that they do not all retire at once; and
  • to ensure the Board's skills and experience are regularly refreshed and the benefits of a truly diverse Board are further enhanced, in terms of age, gender and diversity of background.

In order to ensure the Succession Plan is executed smoothly, on an annual basis, the Nomination Committee will monitor and report on succession.

Signed:

Approval Date: 7 April 2020

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 15:30:17 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Maltby Chairman
Peter J. Von Lehe Director, Head-Investment Solutions & Strategy
John Martyn Falla Non-Executive Director
Trudi Clark Non-Executive Director
Wilken Freiherr von Hodenberg Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS0.00%599
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-29.33%5 603
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.45%3 220
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.00%2 071
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-36.38%1 936
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED-27.27%1 654
