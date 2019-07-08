Log in
NB Private Equity Partners    NBPE   GG00B1ZBD492

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS

(NBPE)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS

(NBPE) 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NB Private Equity Partners : TR1 Announcement

0
07/08/2019 | 10:28am EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

NB Private Equity Partners Ltd

attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

X

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Quilter plc

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

01/07/2019

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

08/07/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

instruments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

15.47%

0.00%

15.47%

47,035,268

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

10.01%

0.00%

10.01%

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

possible)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GG00B1ZBD492

7,276,177

15.47%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

7,276,177

15.47%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Exercise/

Number of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

financial

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

x

instrument

date

Period xi

settlementxii

voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are

effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional x rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

through financial

Total of both if it equals

Namexv

equals or is higher

instruments if it equals

or is higher than the

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

notifiable threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

Quilter plc

Quilter Investors Limited

Quilter plc

Quilter Cheviot Limited

15.33%

0.00%

15.33%

Quilter plc

Old Mutual International

Isle of Man Limited

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Previous disclosure made to the AFM Netherlands when home member state was Netherlands.

Place of completion

London, UK

Date of completion

08/07/2019

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 14:27:05 UTC
