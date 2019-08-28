Log in
NBT BANCORP INC.

08/28 04:00:00 pm
34.6 USD   +0.99%
NBT Bancorp Inc. Hires Angela Kelley as General Counsel

08/28/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

NORWICH, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBT) (NASDAQ: NBTB) President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. announced that Angela Wolfe Kelley has joined NBT as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. In this position, Kelley will coordinate NBT’s legal activities, manage external legal counsel and oversee relations with regulatory agencies.

Kelley will serve on NBT’s Executive Management Team and will be appointed Corporate Secretary by NBT’s Board of Directors. She will be based at the company’s headquarters in Norwich, NY.

Kelley has 12 years of corporate law experience. She comes to NBT from Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a financial services holding company based in Dubuque, IA, where she was employed as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

“We are very pleased to welcome Angela Kelley to NBT,” said Watt. “Her experience managing legal, risk and other activities for a larger community bank has prepared her well for her new role at NBT. We look forward to her strategic advice as we continue to grow.”

Prior to joining Heartland Financial, Kelley was an attorney with Faegre Baker Daniels LLP of Minneapolis and Des Moines. She earned her Juris Doctor at University of Iowa College of Law and her bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Psychology from the University of Iowa.

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $9.6 billion at June 30, 2019. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 149 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a full-service 401(k) plan recordkeeping firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epic1st.com and www.nbtinsurance.com.

Contact:Florence Doller
 SVP and Director of Corporate Communications
 607.337.6118 / fdoller@nbtbank.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 450 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 118 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,27x
Capitalization 1 500 M
Technical analysis trends NBT BANCORP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 38,50  $
Last Close Price 34,26  $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John H. Watt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin A. Dietrich Chairman
Joseph R. Stagliano Executive VP-Operations & Retail Banking
Michael J. Chewens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Patricia T. Civil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NBT BANCORP INC.1.16%1 500
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.32%338 052
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.70%257 912
BANK OF AMERICA8.69%246 391
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.89%197 173
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.79%186 397
