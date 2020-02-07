Log in
NCC GROUP PLC    NCC   GB00B01QGK86

NCC GROUP PLC

(NCC)
02/07 07:19:21 am
228.25 GBp   -0.76%
NCC : Block Listing Application
PU
NCC GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
NCC : Interim Results
PU
NCC : Block Listing Application

02/07/2020 | 07:18am EST
Regulatory Story
Block Listing Application
Released 12:15 07-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3724C
NCC Group PLC
07 February 2020

NCC GROUP PLC

Block Listing Application

NCC Group plc announces that application has been made to the UK Listing Authority ('UKLA') and the London Stock Exchange ('LSE') for the listing of 2,050,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each fully paid ('Ordinary Shares') to trade on the LSE and to be admitted to the Official List of the UKLA. All of these Ordinary Shares are being reserved under an extension to an existing block listing and will be issued as a result of the exercise of share options pursuant to the following schemes:

Scheme Amount
NCC Group plc Sharesave Plan 1,200,000 Ordinary Shares
NCC Group plc Company Share Option Plan 250,000 Ordinary Shares
NCC Group plc Incentive Stock Option Plan 100,000 Ordinary Shares
NCC Group plc Employee Stock Purchase Plan 500,000 Ordinary Shares

NCC Group plc also announces that application has been made to the UKLA and the LSE for the listing of 3,200,000 Ordinary Shares, reserved under new block listing facilities, to trade on the LSE and to be admitted to the Official List of the UKLA. All of these Ordinary Shares will be issued as a result of the exercise of share options pursuant to the following schemes:

Scheme Amount
NCC Group plc International Sharesave Plan 1,200,000 Ordinary Shares

NCC Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2,000,000 Ordinary Shares

It is expected that admission of these Ordinary Shares will become effective on 12 February 2020. These Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue and will be allotted from time to time in accordance with the exercise of options under these various schemes.

Enquiries:

NCC Group plc

Jonathan Williams, Deputy Company Secretary 0161 209 5374

Peel Hunt

Charlie Batten / Edward Knight / George Sellar 020 7418 8900


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ALSEAAAXEFDEEFA
Block Listing Application - RNS

Disclaimer

NCC Group plc published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 12:17:03 UTC
