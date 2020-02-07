NCC : Block Listing Application

NCC GROUP PLC

Block Listing Application

NCC Group plc announces that application has been made to the UK Listing Authority ('UKLA') and the London Stock Exchange ('LSE') for the listing of 2,050,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each fully paid ('Ordinary Shares') to trade on the LSE and to be admitted to the Official List of the UKLA. All of these Ordinary Shares are being reserved under an extension to an existing block listing and will be issued as a result of the exercise of share options pursuant to the following schemes:

Scheme Amount

NCC Group plc Sharesave Plan 1,200,000 Ordinary Shares

NCC Group plc Company Share Option Plan 250,000 Ordinary Shares

NCC Group plc Incentive Stock Option Plan 100,000 Ordinary Shares

NCC Group plc Employee Stock Purchase Plan 500,000 Ordinary Shares

NCC Group plc also announces that application has been made to the UKLA and the LSE for the listing of 3,200,000 Ordinary Shares, reserved under new block listing facilities, to trade on the LSE and to be admitted to the Official List of the UKLA. All of these Ordinary Shares will be issued as a result of the exercise of share options pursuant to the following schemes:

Scheme Amount

NCC Group plc International Sharesave Plan 1,200,000 Ordinary Shares

NCC Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2,000,000 Ordinary Shares

It is expected that admission of these Ordinary Shares will become effective on 12 February 2020. These Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue and will be allotted from time to time in accordance with the exercise of options under these various schemes.

Enquiries:

NCC Group plc

Jonathan Williams, Deputy Company Secretary 0161 209 5374

Peel Hunt

Charlie Batten / Edward Knight / George Sellar 020 7418 8900