NCC Group welcomes Department for Transport's Future of Mobility: Urban Strategy

03/19/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

A strategy published by the Department for Transport (DfT) has set out the government's approach to maximising the benefits of transport innovation in cities and towns, as well as nine principles which aim to guide the industry's approach to emerging mobility technologies and services.
Within the guidelines set out in this strategy, the DfT highlights the importance of embedding secure by design practices when developing new modes of transport and mobility services, to ensure that the industry is properly safeguarding businesses and consumers against evolving cyber threats.
The strategy also highlights the DfT's priorities for 2019, including a focus on initiating the Future of Mobility Regulatory Review, which will look at introducing new regulations around mobility as a service and standards for sharing transport data.
Andy Davis, Transport Assurance Practice director at NCC Group, commented: 'With the pace of innovation that the transport sector is currently experiencing, it's crucial that the government has recognised the need for businesses to underpin this innovation with secure by design processes.
'By adhering to the nine principles laid out in the strategy, transport organisations can take advantage of the new opportunities brought about by integrated technologies and connected systems, and build trust with customers by evidencing the security of their data against emerging cyber threats.
'We've long been advocates of the benefits of secure by design processes, and look forward to supporting transport organisations to integrate these into their product development life cycles as we build a safer, more secure transport sector.'

Published date: 19 March 2019

Disclaimer

NCC Group plc published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 16:54:03 UTC
