Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  NCC Group plc    NCC   GB00B01QGK86

NCC GROUP PLC

(NCC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NCC : Lord Mayor of London visits NCC Group HQ on first visit to Manchester

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 08:22am EST

The Lord Mayor of London, William Russell, has kicked off his tour of Manchester with a visit to NCC Group. The tour, which is the first trip of his Mayoralty, aims to strengthen financial and business ties between London and the north of England, and will see the Lord Mayor meeting with senior politicians, entrepreneurs and businesses based in the region.

As part of his visit, the Lord Mayor was given a tour of our Manchester office, hosted by Tim Kowalski, CFO, Simon Fieldhouse, global managing director of Escrow, Melanie Ramier, business development manager, and Kat Sommer, head of public affairs. The team provided an overview of the company's evolution and discussed our innovative responses to security issues faced by companies in a wide variety of sectors.

Kat Sommer, head of public affairs, said: 'We were delighted to welcome the Lord Mayor of London to our headquarters. We are proud of our commitment to collaboration and believe that this is key to improving an understanding of cyber security and business resilience at a local, national and global level.

'Meeting with the Lord Mayor and his team is an important part of our commitment to knowledge-sharing with organisations across the country and far beyond, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen this relationship going forward.'

Published date: 22 November 2019

Disclaimer

NCC Group plc published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 13:21:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NCC GROUP PLC
08:22aNCC : Lord Mayor of London visits NCC Group HQ on first visit to Manchester
PU
11/07NCC : Transport Cyber Security people in a pub - In it for the conversation
PU
10/30NCC : Fox-IT wins 'Security supplier of the year' award at Computable Awards 201..
PU
10/25NCC : Cyber crime prevention has improved, but cooperation is necessary to maint..
PU
10/23NCC : Three years in, the NCSC continues to make the UK a safer and more secure ..
PU
10/21NCC : Disperse the fear, uncertainty and doubt and take charge of your cyber ris..
PU
09/25NCC : Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
09/25NCC : announces two senior appointments
PU
09/25NCC : AGM Trading Statement
PU
09/25NCC : strengthens management team with two senior appointments
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 275 M
EBIT 2020 38,3 M
Net income 2020 22,9 M
Debt 2020 11,6 M
Yield 2020 2,33%
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,13x
EV / Sales2021 1,88x
Capitalization 572 M
Chart NCC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NCC Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 228,75  GBp
Last Close Price 206,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Howard Palser Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Michael Renwick Stone Non-Executive Chairman
Steve Boughton Director-Global Operations
Timothy John Kowalski Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ollie Whitehouse Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NCC GROUP PLC17.51%739
ACCENTURE39.55%124 968
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.18%118 534
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.89%110 760
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.30.09%73 498
VMWARE, INC.20.83%67 710
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group