NCC : Lord Mayor of London visits NCC Group HQ on first visit to Manchester

The Lord Mayor of London, William Russell, has kicked off his tour of Manchester with a visit to NCC Group. The tour, which is the first trip of his Mayoralty, aims to strengthen financial and business ties between London and the north of England, and will see the Lord Mayor meeting with senior politicians, entrepreneurs and businesses based in the region.

As part of his visit, the Lord Mayor was given a tour of our Manchester office, hosted by Tim Kowalski, CFO, Simon Fieldhouse, global managing director of Escrow, Melanie Ramier, business development manager, and Kat Sommer, head of public affairs. The team provided an overview of the company's evolution and discussed our innovative responses to security issues faced by companies in a wide variety of sectors.

Kat Sommer, head of public affairs, said: 'We were delighted to welcome the Lord Mayor of London to our headquarters. We are proud of our commitment to collaboration and believe that this is key to improving an understanding of cyber security and business resilience at a local, national and global level.

'Meeting with the Lord Mayor and his team is an important part of our commitment to knowledge-sharing with organisations across the country and far beyond, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen this relationship going forward.'

Published date: 22 November 2019