Ncondezi Energy : Holding in Company 15.08.19

on the date on which

voting rights of is-

tached to shares (to-

Total of both in %

through financial instru-

% of voting rights at-

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Other (please specify)iii:

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

threshold was crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if8.216% applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary Shares 33,030,734 10.163%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights Type of financial in- Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if % of voting rights strument datex Conversion Periodxi the instrument is exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of Conversion Pe- cash % of voting rights instrument datex voting rights riod xi settlementxii

2