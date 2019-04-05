Ncondezi Energy : JV in Solar Battery Energy Sector and Fundraise 0 04/05/2019 | 02:27am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields www.ncondezienergy.com NEWS RELEASE JV in Solar/Battery Energy Sector and Fundraising of £1.88m 5 April 2019: Ncondezi Energy Limited ("Ncondezi" or the "Company") (AIM: NCCL) is pleased to announce that it has: ∙entered into a term sheet with GridX Africa Development ("GridX"), an African power developer, enabling it to enter into a Joint Venture ("JV") focused on building and operating captive solar and battery storage solutions for the African Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") sector (the "Term Sheet"); and ∙raised a total of £1.88m (US$2.48m) before expenses, through a conditional placing and direct subscriptions ("Fundraising") of 28,856,060 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 6.50 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Fundraising Price"). The Company will use the proceeds of the Fundraising to pay a fee in two stages to GridX of US$390,000 (the "GridX Fee") allowing the Company to enter into definitive agreements to formalise the JV. The fee includes all costs to set up the JV and will secure an exclusivity period and right of first refusal over GridX's pipeline of C&I projects ("ROFR"). It is also intended that the funds will be used to fund the first project, currently estimated to be US$1.1m, with the balance of the Fundraising available for general working capital purposes. Key highlights ∙Ncondezi has identified significant market demand for cost effective and reliable power in the African C&I sector, and solar and battery storage increasingly makes economic sense against traditional power generation such as diesel generators ∙The JV with GridX will provide access to a portfolio of over 15 African C&I solar and battery storage projects, 6 of which are considered to be at an advanced stage ∙The opportunity represents access to an annuity business in a sector with low capital barriers to entry, significant growth potential and near-term cash flows ∙Target solar and battery storage projects are complementary to the 300MW Ncondezi Coal Power Project ("Ncondezi Project")providing the Company with access to the renewable energy space, low capex requirements and attractive market returns ∙Ncondezi will have the right (subject to certain conditions) to fund at least 50% of GridX projects that meet minimum Key Performance Indicators ("KPI's"), including minimum 10% unlevered post tax IRRs ∙Ncondezi to make an upfront payment of 2/3rds of the GridX Fee to secure exclusivity and the binding ROFR (the "Initial Payment"), and initiate drafting of definitive agreements to enter into the JV (the "Definitive Agreements") ∙Targeting completion of Definitive Agreements by the end of Q2 2019 ∙Proceeds of the Fundraising are sufficient to fund investment in the first GridX project with target construction start during Q2 2019 and target first cash flows by the end of Q4 2019 ∙The net proceeds of the Fundraising together with the Company's existing cash resources are expected to cover corporate costs until the end of Q1 2020 (post GridX Fee and potential investment in first GridX project, assuming the Shareholder Loan is extended, restructured or converted into equity in advance of 30 November 2019, when it becomes due for repayment) Page 1 of 11 www.ncondezienergy.com ∙The gross proceeds of the Fundraising of £1.88m were raised at a 13.9% discount to the closing mid- market price of 7.55 pence on 4 April 2019 and a 4.8% discount to the 30 day volume weighted average price ∙Fundraising includes approximately £329,000 from current Ncondezi shareholders, Directors and management Ncondezi Non-Executive Chairman, Michael Haworth, commented: "The Company is pleased to announce the signing of a binding term sheet with GridX, and believes the move into the C&I solar and battery storage sector represents a significant opportunity for the Company to complement its existing large scale baseload power project and access near-termlow-risk annuity income streams which the Company believes has significant growth potential. Falling solar panel and battery costs are setting the foundation for a tide of disruptive technology in the African energy markets, allowing African countries to leapfrog to the next generation of sustainable energy supply. In a similar way to wireless cellular phones allowing African countries to bypass fixed line infrastructure and adopt mobile technology. At the same time, significant investment appetite is growing in the sector as investors increasingly recognise smaller renewable captive generation projects as a source of steady returns. GridX recently completed its first solar and battery storage project at Singita Faru Faru Lodge, located in Tanzania. The GridX project is the first of its kind in Tanzania and the first commissioned using Tesla batteries. This provides a strong experience platform to deliver the rest of the GridX portfolio through the JV. The JV structure provides the opportunity for a phased and low risk entry point into the sector, with GridX responsible for the development and delivery of construction ready projects for investment consideration and a diversified portfolio approach spreading investment risk across multiple projects. The successful Fundraising provides the Company with sufficient capital to enter into the exclusive discussions with GridX on the JV and a ROFR to invest in its projects in the meantime with the first project fully funded (subject to approval and documentation), as well as general working capital until the end of Q1 2020 (subject to the Shareholder Loan). This puts the Company in a strong financial position to execute on its work program. In parallel to the JV with GridX, the Company and its potential strategic partners continue to be focused on delivering the Joint Development Agreement in respect of the Ncondezi Project during April 2019" Background to the GridX JV Since Ncondezi transitioned from a coal exploration business into an integrated power plant and mine project, the Company has built up significant Sub-Saharan African power development expertise and has been evaluating a number of alternative power projects over the last 6 months that would complement its existing 300MW Ncondezi Project in Tete, Mozambique. This process led to the identification of the GridX opportunity in the C&I sector, and is outlined in more detail below. C&I Solar and Battery Storage Sector Overview Inadequate access to electricity in Africa both in terms of connections and reliability has driven demand in the C&I sector for self-generation (or "Captive"/"Embedded") power solutions. Renewable energy solutions are estimated by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to make up nearly half of African supply by 2030 and the Company estimates that this market could be worth up to US$34bn a year. Traditionally, Captive Power solutions have relied heavily on diesel generation. The Company Directors believe this dynamic has the potential to change with the advent of low cost solar and battery storage. Solar and battery storage solutions are increasingly making economic sense with potential cost savings of 30% or more versus traditional off grid diesel generation solutions and providing a price shield against escalating fuel and Page 2 of 11 www.ncondezienergy.com grid prices. In particular, cost effective battery storage has allowed greater solar penetration into the market by removing its intermittent power constraints and maximising energy generated. Solar and battery storage equipment is modular and pre-fabricated, making it easy and quick to install and in more places. Generation regulations are also less onerous as installations typically do not require additional licensing. Solar and battery storage meets the growing pressure for corporate sustainability and zero emissions from investors and consumers. It also has low maintenance costs primarily due to the lack of moving parts compared to a diesel generator. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, solar and battery storage costs have fallen 84% and 76% since 2012, and are expected to become even more cost competitive with the cost of solar PV panels expected to fall a further 37% by 2025 and battery storage costs by a further 67% by 2030. In addition, there are significant ancillary benefits of solar and battery storage projects, including: ∙Reduced fuel storage and theft risks ∙Reduced fuel logistics costs ∙Reduced emissions ∙Reduced noise pollution ∙Peak shaving - reduces peak period high cost energy demand from grid ∙Supply stability - backup, frequency & voltage control Finally, increasing amounts of capital is flowing into the sector with approximately US$130m raised in the African captive power renewables sector (C&I and home solutions) over the last 12 months. The World Bank has also committed over US$1bn for investments in battery storage for developing and middle income countries. Increasingly, smaller scale solar and battery storage projects are being recognised for their low risk and stable returns. Growth potential and sustainability goals are also driving major utilities and oil majors into the sector with Enel, Engie, EDF, Shell and Total all entering the sector (mainly through acquisitions and partnerships). Overview of GridX GridX is a power developer focused on delivering competitive sustainable energy solutions in the African C&I sector. GridX identifies C&I energy users who have either no or poor quality grid access and are dependent on diesel power generation. Capital requirements per target project average between US$0.5m and US$2.0m, and typically has a projected 9-12 month construction timeframe. Each project will seek to have a 10 to 15 year US$ denominated power offtake contract. Project returns are attractive with minimum targeted post tax unlevered equity internal rate of returns ("IRRs") between 10% and 15%+, compared with 6% and10% in developed economies. Ncondezi believes that these returns can be further increased through leverage. GridX has in-house resources to produce construction ready projects and is technology agnostic which allows for competitive technology selection on every project. In January 2019, GridX delivered its first project in Tanzania. The project was designed for Singita Grumeti, a luxury game lodge, and involved the installation of a 189 kWp solar plant and 522kWh battery storage unit from Tesla. The battery storage unit is believed to be the first Tesla installation in Tanzania. GridX expects that the project will replace over 100,000 litres of diesel consumption annually and result in an annual US$150,000 reduction in diesel costs. GridX's Directors own 70% of GridX, 15% is held by Eden Renewables, an international solar and storage development company, currently developing projects in the US and UK, 10% by Pan African Group, a private equity and investment banking firm focused exclusively on Sub-Saharan Africa, and the balance of 5% is held by a private individual. GridX was founded by Executive Directors Chalker Kansteiner and Justin Pengilly, who have both been working in the African power development sector for a number of years. Chalker was previously at Blackstone's large scale African energy project developer, Black Rhino, whilst Justin previously worked at Pele Green Energy, one of South Africa's leading independent power producers in the renewable energy sector (and is the brother of Hanno Pengilly, the Company's Chief Development Officer). Page 3 of 11 www.ncondezienergy.com GridX Pipeline GridX's current development pipeline includes 15 projects in various stages of development with 6 advanced stage projects projected to enter construction in the next 18 months. Potential pipeline projects include luxury resorts, manufacturing facilities, port facilities and agri-businesses, with flexible design solutions for either off grid or on grid requirements. The advanced stage projects have a potential 1.4MWp of solar and 8.9MWh of battery storage, and are concentrated in Mozambique, Djibouti and Zambia. The current estimated project cost for the advanced stage projects is US$9.5m (100% equity basis), with the ROFR giving Ncondezi the right to fund a minimum of 50% of the equity requirement. GridX is targeting its first new project to start construction in Q2 2019 with first cash flows by the end of Q4 2019. GridX has indicated a total capital cost for the first project to be US$1.1m, which the Company has provisionally allocated funds for from the Fundraising, subject to the approval of the project and relevant documentation. Term Sheet Overview Ncondezi has signed a Term Sheet with GridX to acquire a ROFR to fund GridX C&I projects through a newly setup JV. It is intended that GridX's role under the JV will be to deliver US$20m of construction ready African C&I projects to the JV (the "GridX Pipeline"). Each project must either meet a minimum set of KPI's or have the KPI's waived by both parties before funding takes place ("Approved Project"). Ncondezi will have the right to elect to fund a minimum of at least 50% of the Approved Projects' equity requirement. Funding from Ncondezi will be provided on a project by project basis. GridX will have the right to fund up to 15% of the Approved Projects' equity requirement as well as a right to introduce a third party investor to fund the remaining 35%. Ncondezi will have an additional right to elect to fund any funding shortfalls should funding from either GridX or a third party investor not materialise, in the event that Ncondezi wishes the project to proceed. The key KPI's include: ∙projects located in approved jurisdictions; ∙project size between US$100,000 and US$10,000,000; ∙minimum post tax unlevered equity IRR of 10% to the JV; ∙use of proven technologies; ∙bankable offtake denominated in US$; ∙completion of credit checks on potential clients with additional credit support in place where required; ∙finalised Engineering Procurement and Construction and Operations & Maintenance contracts in place; and ∙all consents and permits required to start construction are in place. The Term Sheet sets out a phased approach to setting up the JV and funding projects: Phase I Ncondezi will make an Initial Payment of 2/3rds of the GridX Fee to GridX to secure an initial 120 day exclusivity and the ROFR for the GridX Pipeline to give both parties time to agree Definitive Agreements. GridX will use funds from the Initial Payment to cover third party legal, structuring and tax advice costs to setup the JV and draft the Definitive Agreements to be entered into between the parties. Ncondezi intends to make the Initial Payment from the proceeds of the Fundraising. Phase II Payment of the Initial Payment will give Ncondezi a ROFR to fund at least 50% of the equity requirement of any Approved Projects. Whilst the Definitive Agreements are being finalised and to facilitate delivery of the first projects, Ncondezi has conditionally agreed to evaluate funding of the 6 advanced stage projects with a total funding of up to US$2.0m on a combined project basis. Ncondezi has the right to elect whether to fund such projects before the Definitive Agreements are entered into (the "Initial Investments"), and has Page 4 of 11 www.ncondezienergy.com provisionally allocated US$1.1m from the Fundraising towards the first project, once approved and documentation for this project is agreed. Phase III A final payment of 1/3rd of the GridX Fee is due on the later of execution of the Definitive Agreements or the first project reaching commercial operations. The Definitive Agreements will create a clear framework for making future investments and the management of the portfolio of operational projects. The phased approach allows the Company and GridX to deliver certain projects (subject to available funding) before finalisation of the Definitive Agreements demonstrating proof of concept, and the setup of the appropriate investment vehicle to warehouse all of the future projects before additional funding is considered for the rest of the portfolio. The JV investment structure will be designed to optimise warehousing of Approved Projects in various African jurisdictions; minimising operational costs and minimising tax leakage. GridX will be responsible for the JV setup costs. Before the Definitive Agreements have been executed, the parties intend to agree a simple special purpose vehicle funding structure for Approved Projects, with the intention that these projects will be incorporated into the JV structure at a later stage. As part of its ordinary course business as a developer, GridX is expected to be entitled to a capped development fee for each Approved Project, included as part of the project capital cost. Ncondezi will have a right to participate in any development fee for projects it sources that are funded through the JV. GridX is expected to provide Operations & Maintenance services for each Approved Project in accordance with market-related commercial terms for projects of a similar nature, contracting directly with the power offtaker. GridX is also expected to be appointed to manage the JV for an annual fee of approximately 1.5% drawn project capital. It is expected that the management agreement can be terminated by the Company should GridX fail to meet agreed KPI's. Certain incentives to encourage GridX to achieve the best returns for each project, will be paid through a profit sharing mechanism where an equity IRR hurdle of above 10% is achieved by Ncondezi. Advantages to Ncondezi The Company Directors believe the JV with GridX has the potential to deliver a number of advantages for Ncondezi, namely: Complementary to existing Ncondezi Project JV provides diversification from coal baseload power generation into captive solar & battery storage small scale renewable and energy storage projects. From a cash flow perspective the smaller, easier to install solar and battery storage projects potentially provide near term cash flows before the Ncondezi Project target commissioning in 2023. The smaller capital cost requirements also negate the need for a large strategic partner. JV Structure JV structure provides minimal distraction and additional resources to the Company, as GridX will take full responsibility for development work and costs to deliver construction ready projects for funding review. This also minimises potential distractions from the main Ncondezi Project. Strong market fundamentals Solar and battery storage projects have become economically competitive with traditional captive power solutions (diesel generators), and further reductions in the cost of solar and battery storage will ensure competitiveness continues into the future. Added to this, the ancillary benefits (noise and emission reductions Page 5 of 11 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ncondezi Energy Limited published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 06:26:08 UTC 0 Latest news on NCONDEZI ENERGY LTD 02:27a NCONDEZI ENERGY : JV in Solar Battery Energy Sector and Fundraise PU 04/02 NCONDEZI ENERGY LIMITED : - exercise of warrants AQ 04/01 NCONDEZI ENERGY : Exercise of Warrants 1 April 2019 PU 03/21 NCONDEZI ENERGY : JDA Update AQ 03/20 NCONDEZI ENERGY : JDA Update March 2019 PU 03/20 NCONDEZI ENERGY : Exercise of warrants AQ 03/19 NCONDEZI ENERGY : Exercise of Warrants 19 March 2019 PU 03/15 NCONDEZI ENERGY : Holding in Company 15.03.19 PU 03/01 NCONDEZI ENERGY LIMITED : - JDA Update AQ 02/04 NCONDEZI ENERGY LIMITED : - Project Update AQ