Ncondezi Energy : Shareholder Loan Conversion 18 April 2019

NEWS RELEASE

Shareholder Loan Conversion

18 April 2019: Ncondezi Energy Limited ("Ncondezi" or the "Company") (AIM: NCCL) announces the receipt

of a shareholder loan conversion notice in relation to 764,165 shares from lenders at a conversion price of 10.0p per share.

In relation to this conversion, the Company has issued and allotted 764,165 new ordinary shares of no par

value ("Ordinary Shares"). An application has been made for the Ordinary Shares, which will rank pari passu

with the Company's existing ordinary shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM with admission expected to take

place at 8.00 am on 26 April 2019.

Following admission of the Ordinary Shares, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 316,740,162 ordinary shares with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in,

or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Note:

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. If you have any queries on this, then please contact Hanno Pengilly, Chief Development Officer of the Company (responsible for arranging release of this announcement) on +27 (0) 71 362 3566.

Ncondezi owns 100% of the Ncondezi Project which is strategically located in the power generating hub of the country, the Tete Province in northern Mozambique. The Company is developing an integrated thermal coal mine and power plant in phases of 300MW up to 1,800MW. The first 300MW phase is targeting domestic consumption in Mozambique using reinforced existing transmission capacity to meet current demand.

