NCR : Announces Definitive Agreement to buy Minority Interest Banco Bradesco Holds in NCR Manaus

NCR
Corporation (NYSE: NCR) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) today
announced a definitive agreement for NCR to buy the minority interest
that Bradesco indirectly owns in NCR Manaus, NCR’s Brazilian
manufacturing and engineering entity. Financial details of the
transaction were not disclosed.
“We are pleased to continue our partnership with our valued customer
Banco Bradesco,” said NCR President and Chief Executive Officer Michael
D. Hayford. “At the same time, we look forward to applying our
manufacturing and engineering operations in Manaus to more broadly serve
our financial customers in Brazil and build on our 83 years of
experience in the country.”
NCR will continue to work with Bradesco to provide ATM solutions. NCR
opened its manufacturing facility in Manaus in 2009 to respond to the
need for local sourcing and better serve its customers in Brazil.
This agreement complements NCR’s recently announced initiative to expand
its service and solution footprint in Brazil.
“We greatly value our close partnership with NCR,” said Mauricio Minas,
Board Member of Bradesco. “Other than the change of equity ownership
that occurs with this transaction, we do not anticipate there will be
any other significant changes in the way we continue to work together
going forward.”
The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other customary
closing conditions.
