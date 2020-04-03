Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NCR Corporation    NCR

NCR CORPORATION

(NCR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NCR : Announces Partnership with NYMBUS to Facilitate Loans for Small Businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the banking, retail and hospitality industries, today announced an agreement with NYMBUS to assist small businesses impacted by COVID-19 with accessing Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection loans. The NYMBUS SmartLoans platform provides end to end full service loan processing which allows every SBA approved bank in the United States to rapidly submit SBA applications on behalf of their customers without the overhead normally required.

On Friday, March 27, Congress approved the CARES Act which includes the very important Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). This effort will directly help small businesses (under 500 employees) by providing cash-flow assistance through 100 percent-federally guaranteed loans to employers who maintain their payroll during this emergency. If the employer maintains their average prior payroll, the portion of the loan used for payroll costs and other qualifying expenses will be forgiven.

“Small and medium sized businesses, in particular restaurants, are scrambling to navigate the impact of business disruptions during the coronavirus outbreak,” said Dirk Izzo, president of NCR Hospitality. “We’re committed to helping our small and medium sized business customers keep commerce running and navigate this difficult time—including facilitating access to much-needed financial support.”

NCR is regularly publishing resources to assist restaurants during this difficult time, including reoptimizing restaurant layout to better support takeout and curbside operations.

“The most difficult part of getting small businesses help is access to the loans without the traditional overhead on lenders,” said David Mitchell, President of NYMBUS. “The NYMBUS SmartLenders turnkey loan outsourcing platform allows our bank partners to immediately process a much higher volume of loans without needing to adjust their systems to do so. The NCR and NYMBUS team puts together the borrowers and lenders at a faster pace. Our joint vision is to help our communities as fast as we can. Banks wishing to join forces with NYMBUS and NCR to help small businesses through this program should contact us immediately.”

In 2019, NYMBUS licensed NCR’s D3 Digital Banking platform (D3) to provide comprehensive digital interactions in conjunction with its SmartEcosystem™ banking solutions.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

About NYMBUS

NYMBUS provides the world’s most advanced financial services ecosystem. From SmartEcosystem, SmartCore®, SmartDigital™ and SmartMarketing™, our flagship digital technology solutions, to SmartLaunch™, our full-service and standalone digital bank alternative, the NYMBUS SmartBanking™ suite enables financial institutions to digitally transform their businesses.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NCR CORPORATION
03:01pNCR : Announces Partnership with NYMBUS to Facilitate Loans for Small Businesses
BU
03/31NCR CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
03/31NCR : to Host Investor Update Call on Tuesday, March 31
BU
03/31NCR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/26NCR CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an O..
AQ
03/04NCR CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/03NCR : Our Thoughts Are With the Nashville Community
BU
02/28NCR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
02/27NCR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
02/27NCR CORPORATION : Appoints Equifax CEO Mark W. Begor to its Board of Directors
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 283 M
EBIT 2020 632 M
Net income 2020 98,8 M
Debt 2020 3 131 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,84x
Capitalization 2 366 M
Chart NCR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NCR Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,33  $
Last Close Price 18,31  $
Spread / Highest target 96,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Dale Hayford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank R. Martire Executive Chairman
Owen J. Sullivan Chief Operating Officer
Andre John Fernandez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William T. VanCuren Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NCR CORPORATION-47.92%2 287
ACCENTURE-25.79%104 001
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-17.93%98 551
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED-0.61%90 999
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-23.92%59 012
VMWARE, INC.-22.13%50 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group