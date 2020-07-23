Log in
NCR CORPORATION

NCR CORPORATION

NCR
NCR : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

07/23/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:

 

 

Dial in Number

 

 

Passcode

 

 

Time/Date

Conference call

 

 

888-820-9413 (Tollfree)

+1 786-460-7169 (Local)

1683852

4:30 p.m. Eastern, July 28, 2020

 

The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at http://investor.ncr.com/. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete.

For any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Candice Wilson from NCR at 470-372-4394.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 230 M - -
Net income 2020 81,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 293 M 2 293 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart NCR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NCR Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 24,80 $
Last Close Price 17,94 $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Dale Hayford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank R. Martire Executive Chairman
Owen J. Sullivan Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Charles Oliver Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William T. VanCuren Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NCR CORPORATION-49.77%2 293
ACCENTURE6.49%142 654
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.01%114 245
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.44%110 252
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.38%63 469
VMWARE, INC.-4.98%60 440
