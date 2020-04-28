Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NCR Corporation    NCR

NCR CORPORATION

(NCR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NCR : Brattleboro Savings & Loan Selects NCR to Elevate Digital Banking Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

NCR (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, today announced that Vermont-based Brattleboro Savings & Loan (BS&L) chose NCR to provide customers and businesses with a superior digital banking experience.

With the NCR DI platform, the bank will consolidate three vendors that previously supported digital banking into one, simplifying operations and increasing efficiency in the back office.

“Our customers and businesses rely on BS&L for all of their financial needs, and we want to be there for them with an intuitive and easy experience both in person and digitally,” said Tom Martyn, chief operating officer, chief financial officer and senior vice president of BS&L. “We were impressed with NCR’s seamless integration capabilities, high levels of security and consistent look and feel across all devices. Plus, NCR’s business banking tools will allow us to better meet complex business needs, helping us expand our sales reach.”

The bank will also use the strong digital marketing capabilities of the NCR DI platform to better engage with customers and prospects at the right times.

“To successfully compete, financial institutions must deliver a seamless digital experience across all of their lines of business,” said Douglas Brown, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Banking, NCR Corporation. “NCR is committed to providing the digital experiences and capabilities that enable financial institutions to differentiate themselves, strengthen relationships and grow.”

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

About Brattleboro Savings & Loan

Brattleboro Savings & Loan originally opened for business in 1912 as the Brattleboro Cooperative Savings & Loan Association. Today, as a state-chartered mutual savings bank, BS&L is the only remaining bank headquartered in Windham County. The bank operates 4 banking offices; two, including its main office, in Brattleboro, one in Wilmington and a new branch located in Bondville. BS&L also operates a mortgage lending office in West Dover. In addition to a full complement of business and consumer financial services, the bank offers investment advisory and wealth management services through its Park Place Financial Advisors division. Additional information on BS&L is available at www.brattbank.com.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NCR CORPORATION
12:03pNCR : Brattleboro Savings & Loan Selects NCR to Elevate Digital Banking Experien..
BU
04/24NCR CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/17NCR : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
04/13NCR CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fina..
AQ
04/07NCR CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
BU
04/07NCR CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/07NCR CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
04/07NCR CORPORATION : Announces Offering of Senior Notes
BU
04/03NCR : Announces Partnership with NYMBUS to Facilitate Loans for Small Businesses
BU
03/31NCR CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 307 M
EBIT 2020 614 M
Net income 2020 123 M
Debt 2020 3 132 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
EV / Sales2021 0,88x
Capitalization 2 613 M
Chart NCR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NCR Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 24,44  $
Last Close Price 20,22  $
Spread / Highest target 78,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Dale Hayford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank R. Martire Executive Chairman
Owen J. Sullivan Chief Operating Officer
Andre John Fernandez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William T. VanCuren Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NCR CORPORATION-42.49%2 613
ACCENTURE-14.79%114 302
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.95%111 868
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.23%89 541
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.59%61 404
VMWARE, INC.-14.39%54 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group