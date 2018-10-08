NCR : Enmarket Convenience Stores to Introduce NCR Mobile Payments and Pave the Way for Online Ordering

NCR
Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions,
today announced that Enmarket Convenience Stores will introduce the NCR
Mobile Payments solution for fuel retailers across its locations in the
coming months. The NCR application enables Enmarket to tender payments
beyond the store through a cloud-based platform and deliver personalized
digital offers to its customers via a mobile app. The addition of mobile
payments is the first step to integrating delivery marketplaces and
taking advantage of the growing trend of home delivery for Enmarket’s
fresh food and healthy snack choices.
Enmarket operates 123 convenience stores and 14 quick-service
restaurants in Georgia and recently doubled its presence in the region
with two acquisitions.
“We are expanding our footprint rapidly in the region,” explained Brett
Giesick, President of Enmarket. “To support our growth, we were looking
for a payment solution that would enable secure outdoor and indoor
payments, while at the same time giving us the flexibility to add
additional features such as location finder, promotions and product
information – as well as potentially online orders and delivery – to
enhance the customer experience and create a new generation of brand
loyalists.”
As mobile payments gain popularity, NCR’s solution connects retail
fueling merchants to their customers by enabling easy, fast and mobile
payments for a variety of mobile wallets and card schemes, while at the
same time improving the forecourt commerce journey with targeted digital
marketing campaigns. Retailers can either integrate the NCR Mobile
Payment solution into their existing mobile app, or use capabilities of
the solution to build their own app.
“We are helping retailers provide a new customer experience by
integrating payments, loyalty programs and contextual marketing in one
solution that appeals to today’s mobile users,” said Steve O’Toole,
general manager of Convenience and Fuel Retail Solutions at NCR. “Food
and convenience item delivery to homes is increasing steadily in the
U.S. as consumers are busy and more connected than ever before.
Introducing flexible, mobile payment options paves the way for the
integration of online ordering capabilities which has huge growth
potential for convenience retailers.”
The NCR Mobile Payments solution accepts a long list of payment methods,
including traditional card networks Visa, Mastercard, American Express
and Discover, mobile wallet providers MasterPass, ChasePay and ApplePay,
as well as leading automated clearing-house services.
Visitors to the NACS Show 2018 can experience the solution at the NCR
booth #6422 in the Las Vegas Convention Center from October 8 – 10, 2018.
About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions,
turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional
experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR
enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across financial, retail,
hospitality, travel, telecom and technology industries. NCR solutions
run the everyday transactions that make your life easier. NCR is
headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with about 30,000 employees and does
business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the
United States and other countries. NCR encourages investors to visit its
website which is updated regularly with financial and other important
information about NCR.
