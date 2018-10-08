NCR : Enmarket Convenience Stores to Introduce NCR Mobile Payments and Pave the Way for Online Ordering

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, today announced that Enmarket Convenience Stores will introduce the NCR Mobile Payments solution for fuel retailers across its locations in the coming months. The NCR application enables Enmarket to tender payments beyond the store through a cloud-based platform and deliver personalized digital offers to its customers via a mobile app. The addition of mobile payments is the first step to integrating delivery marketplaces and taking advantage of the growing trend of home delivery for Enmarket’s fresh food and healthy snack choices.

Enmarket operates 123 convenience stores and 14 quick-service restaurants in Georgia and recently doubled its presence in the region with two acquisitions.

“We are expanding our footprint rapidly in the region,” explained Brett Giesick, President of Enmarket. “To support our growth, we were looking for a payment solution that would enable secure outdoor and indoor payments, while at the same time giving us the flexibility to add additional features such as location finder, promotions and product information – as well as potentially online orders and delivery – to enhance the customer experience and create a new generation of brand loyalists.”

As mobile payments gain popularity, NCR’s solution connects retail fueling merchants to their customers by enabling easy, fast and mobile payments for a variety of mobile wallets and card schemes, while at the same time improving the forecourt commerce journey with targeted digital marketing campaigns. Retailers can either integrate the NCR Mobile Payment solution into their existing mobile app, or use capabilities of the solution to build their own app.

“We are helping retailers provide a new customer experience by integrating payments, loyalty programs and contextual marketing in one solution that appeals to today’s mobile users,” said Steve O’Toole, general manager of Convenience and Fuel Retail Solutions at NCR. “Food and convenience item delivery to homes is increasing steadily in the U.S. as consumers are busy and more connected than ever before. Introducing flexible, mobile payment options paves the way for the integration of online ordering capabilities which has huge growth potential for convenience retailers.”

The NCR Mobile Payments solution accepts a long list of payment methods, including traditional card networks Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover, mobile wallet providers MasterPass, ChasePay and ApplePay, as well as leading automated clearing-house services.

Visitors to the NACS Show 2018 can experience the solution at the NCR booth #6422 in the Las Vegas Convention Center from October 8 – 10, 2018.

