Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NCR Corporation    NCR

NCR CORPORATION (NCR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NCR : Enmarket Convenience Stores to Introduce NCR Mobile Payments and Pave the Way for Online Ordering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 02:04pm CEST

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, today announced that Enmarket Convenience Stores will introduce the NCR Mobile Payments solution for fuel retailers across its locations in the coming months. The NCR application enables Enmarket to tender payments beyond the store through a cloud-based platform and deliver personalized digital offers to its customers via a mobile app. The addition of mobile payments is the first step to integrating delivery marketplaces and taking advantage of the growing trend of home delivery for Enmarket’s fresh food and healthy snack choices.

Enmarket operates 123 convenience stores and 14 quick-service restaurants in Georgia and recently doubled its presence in the region with two acquisitions.

“We are expanding our footprint rapidly in the region,” explained Brett Giesick, President of Enmarket. “To support our growth, we were looking for a payment solution that would enable secure outdoor and indoor payments, while at the same time giving us the flexibility to add additional features such as location finder, promotions and product information – as well as potentially online orders and delivery – to enhance the customer experience and create a new generation of brand loyalists.”

As mobile payments gain popularity, NCR’s solution connects retail fueling merchants to their customers by enabling easy, fast and mobile payments for a variety of mobile wallets and card schemes, while at the same time improving the forecourt commerce journey with targeted digital marketing campaigns. Retailers can either integrate the NCR Mobile Payment solution into their existing mobile app, or use capabilities of the solution to build their own app.

“We are helping retailers provide a new customer experience by integrating payments, loyalty programs and contextual marketing in one solution that appeals to today’s mobile users,” said Steve O’Toole, general manager of Convenience and Fuel Retail Solutions at NCR. “Food and convenience item delivery to homes is increasing steadily in the U.S. as consumers are busy and more connected than ever before. Introducing flexible, mobile payment options paves the way for the integration of online ordering capabilities which has huge growth potential for convenience retailers.”

The NCR Mobile Payments solution accepts a long list of payment methods, including traditional card networks Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover, mobile wallet providers MasterPass, ChasePay and ApplePay, as well as leading automated clearing-house services.

Visitors to the NACS Show 2018 can experience the solution at the NCR booth #6422 in the Las Vegas Convention Center from October 8 – 10, 2018.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across financial, retail, hospitality, travel, telecom and technology industries. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with about 30,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries. NCR encourages investors to visit its website which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about NCR.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NCR CORPORATION
02:04pNCR : Enmarket Convenience Stores to Introduce NCR Mobile Payments and Pave the ..
BU
10/05NCR : Becomes First Provider to Achieve Contactless EMV Certification for its OP..
BU
09/27NCR : to Exhibit at AUSA Annual Meeting 2018 with ChenegaTI
BU
09/21NCR : ATMs and the rise of financial inclusion in India
AQ
09/14NCR : 3 US CUs choose Digital Insight solutions from NCR
AQ
09/13NCR : U.S. Credit Unions Select NCR's Digital Insight Solutions to Improve Digit..
AQ
09/12NCR : U.S. Credit Unions Select NCR’s Digital Insight™ Solutions to ..
BU
09/04NCR : nbsp;releases managed services bundle for community FIs to channel partner..
AQ
09/01NCR : Senecaville native three-peat champ in the Sunshine State
AQ
08/31NCR : Unveils Future of Banking at 21st Innovation Conference
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01BY THE NUMBERS : Tech Stocks With Big Cash Distributions 
08/29NCR appoints GE, CBS Radio vet as CFO 
08/20Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upd.. 
08/14The latest portfolio moves by Engaged Capital 
07/26NCR (NCR) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 416 M
EBIT 2018 709 M
Net income 2018 330 M
Debt 2018 2 799 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,78
P/E ratio 2019 13,52
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 3 188 M
Chart NCR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NCR Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 35,5 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Dale Hayford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank R. Martire Executive Chairman
Owen J. Sullivan Chief Operating Officer
Andre John Fernandez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William T. VanCuren Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NCR CORPORATION-20.45%3 188
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.86%136 030
ACCENTURE11.85%115 412
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES55.56%106 451
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.84%66 049
VMWARE, INC.24.91%63 983
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.