NCR : Launches Transformational New Store Architecture Solution for Retailers

01/13/2019 | 08:01am EST

Pilot Flying J is currently deploying the platform across its network of more than 750 travel centers

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) announced today that Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is deploying its transformational store architecture solution, NCR Software Defined Store (NCR SDS) enabled by Zynstra. This unique virtualization solution is a part of NCR’s blueprint for the next generation retail store architecture. The architecture is purpose built for retailers and creates an agile infrastructure across the entire store reducing costs and optimizing operations for faster innovation.

“One of the biggest challenges retailers face today is dealing with legacy IT infrastructures that simply can’t keep up with the pace of the business,” said David Wilkinson, senior vice president and general manager Retail at NCR. “With NCR Software Defined Store, we help our retailers move to the cloud and add new applications and services quickly, so that they can increase the speed-to-market while lowering their overall total costs of ownership.”

By virtualizing back and front office store technology with intelligent automation, retailers significantly reduce the number of servers and hardware to maintain. This simplifies maintenance and enables systems to operate on multiple devices.

“Store IT infrastructures today are complex and expensive to maintain,” said Mike Rodgers, chief strategy and information officer at Pilot Flying J. “By shifting our store infrastructure from a hardware centric to a software focused approach, we will be able to increase our speed-of-service, quickly deploy upgrades across our network of stores and add new features and innovations including cloud-enabled services across our chain.”

NCR has been working with Zynstra, a leading software provider focused at the retail edge, to bring proven virtualization technology with centralized management to the retail industry.

Retailers now have the ability to optimize their store technology costs while accelerating the digital transformation path for their stores.

NCR will showcase this as well as its other digital first solutions at NRF 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, at booth #3419 from January 13-15.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations in 44 states, Roadside assistance available at over 135 locations nationwide and growing as part of its Truck Care program, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and 34 Boss Shops. The Pilot Flying J network provides drivers with access to more than 72,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers and more than 6,200 diesel lanes with 5,200 offering Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump. Pilot Flying J is currently ranked No. 14 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com for more information.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

About Zynstra

Zynstra enables retailers to deliver superior customer and employee experiences through faster innovation and radically reduces cost to serve in-store. Purpose built for the edge, its powerful software optimizes existing store technology and enables digital transformation.


© Business Wire 2019
