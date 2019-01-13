NCR : Launches Transformational New Store Architecture Solution for Retailers

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) announced today that Pilot Flying J, the
largest operator of travel centers in North America, is deploying its
transformational store architecture solution, NCR Software Defined Store
(NCR SDS) enabled by Zynstra. This unique virtualization solution is a
part of NCR’s blueprint for the next generation retail store
architecture. The architecture is purpose built for retailers and
creates an agile infrastructure across the entire store reducing costs
and optimizing operations for faster innovation.
“One of the biggest challenges retailers face today is dealing with
legacy IT infrastructures that simply can’t keep up with the pace of the
business,” said David Wilkinson, senior vice president and general
manager Retail at NCR. “With NCR Software Defined Store, we help our
retailers move to the cloud and add new applications and services
quickly, so that they can increase the speed-to-market while lowering
their overall total costs of ownership.”
By virtualizing back and front office store technology with intelligent
automation, retailers significantly reduce the number of servers and
hardware to maintain. This simplifies maintenance and enables systems to
operate on multiple devices.
“Store IT infrastructures today are complex and expensive to maintain,”
said Mike Rodgers, chief strategy and information officer at Pilot
Flying J. “By shifting our store infrastructure from a hardware centric
to a software focused approach, we will be able to increase our
speed-of-service, quickly deploy upgrades across our network of stores
and add new features and innovations including cloud-enabled services
across our chain.”
NCR has been working with Zynstra, a leading software provider focused
at the retail edge, to bring proven virtualization technology with
centralized management to the retail industry.
Retailers now have the ability to optimize their store technology costs
while accelerating the digital transformation path for their stores.
NCR will showcase this as well as its other digital first solutions at
NRF 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, at
booth #3419 from January 13-15.
About Pilot Flying J
Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America,
is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a
smile at every stop. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Flying
J has more than 750 retail locations in 44 states, Roadside assistance
available at over 135 locations nationwide and growing as part of its
Truck Care program, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and
34 Boss Shops. The Pilot Flying J network provides drivers with access
to more than 72,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more
than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers and more than 6,200 diesel
lanes with 5,200 offering Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump. Pilot
Flying J is currently ranked No. 14 on Forbes' list of America's Largest
Private Companies. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com
for more information.
About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led
enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and
technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000
employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR
Corporation in the United States and other countries.
About Zynstra
Zynstra enables retailers to deliver superior customer and employee
experiences through faster innovation and radically reduces cost to
serve in-store. Purpose built for the edge, its powerful software
optimizes existing store technology and enables digital transformation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190113005036/en/