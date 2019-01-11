NCR : Recognized by Three Independent Analyst Firms for Global POS Software Leadership

NCR
Corporation (NYSE: NCR) today announced that it has been named a
leader in point-of-sale (POS) software in three recent analyst reports:
-
IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Point-of-Sale Software in Fast-Moving
Consumer Goods Retail 2018 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US42709717, October
2018)
-
IHL 2018 Retail POS/mPOS Software Market report
-
RBR Global POS Software 2018
“Retailers are moving quickly into a digital-first world to
differentiate from the pure-play online retailers and engage with
consumers long before they step foot in the store,” said David
Wilkinson, senior vice president and general manager Retail at NCR. “We
are proud to be recognized by these industry leaders, and look forward
to continuing our work delivering solutions to help some of retail’s
leading brands navigate digital transformation.”
NCR was named as a leader in the retail industry as it provides the
enterprise software that helps retailers run their stores. Its solutions
connect the enterprise with the POS and loyalty programs to drive
integrated campaigns that start in the digital world and drive them to
the store.
Highlights from the reports:
-
For the third year in a row, NCR has been recognized by independent
research and consulting firm RBR in its “Global POS Software 2018”
study as the largest POS software vendor in the world for Retail and
Hospitality operators with 1,000 or more POS installations globally.
-
IDC MarketScape positioned NCR as a “Leader” on POS SW in Fast Moving
Consumer Goods environments.
-
IHL evaluated NCR’s overall position in the market to be a positive
mix of relative market strength, growth and share across multiple
software implementations.
NCR will showcase its industry leading solutions at NRF 2019 at the
Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, at booth #3419 from
January 13-15.
About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led
enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and
technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000
employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR
Corporation in the United States and other countries.
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview
of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications
technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology
utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and
quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of
each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a
clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities
and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and
telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework
also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the
strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About IHL
IHL Group is a global research and advisory firm headquartered in
Franklin, Tennessee, that provides market analysis and business
consulting services for retailers and information technology companies
that focus on the retail industry.
About RBR
RBR is a strategic research and consulting firm with three decades of
experience in banking and retail automation, cards and payments. It
assists its clients by providing independent advice and intelligence
through published reports, consulting, newsletters and events.
