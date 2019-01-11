NCR : Recognized by Three Independent Analyst Firms for Global POS Software Leadership

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) today announced that it has been named a leader in point-of-sale (POS) software in three recent analyst reports:

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Point-of-Sale Software in Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Retail 2018 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US42709717, October 2018)

IHL 2018 Retail POS/mPOS Software Market report

RBR Global POS Software 2018

“Retailers are moving quickly into a digital-first world to differentiate from the pure-play online retailers and engage with consumers long before they step foot in the store,” said David Wilkinson, senior vice president and general manager Retail at NCR. “We are proud to be recognized by these industry leaders, and look forward to continuing our work delivering solutions to help some of retail’s leading brands navigate digital transformation.”

NCR was named as a leader in the retail industry as it provides the enterprise software that helps retailers run their stores. Its solutions connect the enterprise with the POS and loyalty programs to drive integrated campaigns that start in the digital world and drive them to the store.

Highlights from the reports:

For the third year in a row, NCR has been recognized by independent research and consulting firm RBR in its “Global POS Software 2018” study as the largest POS software vendor in the world for Retail and Hospitality operators with 1,000 or more POS installations globally.

IDC MarketScape positioned NCR as a “Leader” on POS SW in Fast Moving Consumer Goods environments.

IHL evaluated NCR’s overall position in the market to be a positive mix of relative market strength, growth and share across multiple software implementations.

NCR will showcase its industry leading solutions at NRF 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, at booth #3419 from January 13-15.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About IHL

IHL Group is a global research and advisory firm headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, that provides market analysis and business consulting services for retailers and information technology companies that focus on the retail industry.

About RBR

RBR is a strategic research and consulting firm with three decades of experience in banking and retail automation, cards and payments. It assists its clients by providing independent advice and intelligence through published reports, consulting, newsletters and events.

