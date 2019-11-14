NCR : to Present at RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the banking, retail and hospitality industries, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Hayford will present to investors at the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference.

The presentation is on November 20, 2019 at 1:55 p.m. Eastern Time, in New York, N.Y. A live webcast and replay of the session will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com (investor.ncr.com) for 90 days following the session.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

