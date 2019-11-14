Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NCR Corporation    NCR

NCR CORPORATION

(NCR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NCR : to Present at RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 08:46am EST

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the banking, retail and hospitality industries, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Hayford will present to investors at the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference.

The presentation is on November 20, 2019 at 1:55 p.m. Eastern Time, in New York, N.Y. A live webcast and replay of the session will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com (investor.ncr.com) for 90 days following the session.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NCR CORPORATION
08:46aNCR : to Present at RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecomm..
BU
11/08NCR : beats Wall Street Q3 estimates, raises FY revenues
AQ
11/07NCR : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07NCR CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
11/07NCR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
11/07NCR : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/19MARK HURD : Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd Dies at 62 -- WSJ
DJ
10/18Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd Dies -- 4th Update
DJ
10/18NCR : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
10/08NCR : Bashas' Looks to Bright Future with NCR Emerald
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 785 M
EBIT 2019 769 M
Net income 2019 210 M
Debt 2019 3 049 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,3x
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,06x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 4 162 M
Chart NCR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NCR Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 38,63  $
Last Close Price 32,62  $
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Dale Hayford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank R. Martire Executive Chairman
Owen J. Sullivan Chief Operating Officer
Andre John Fernandez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William T. VanCuren Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NCR CORPORATION41.33%4 162
ACCENTURE37.93%123 520
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.28%119 101
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES10.98%113 310
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.26.88%73 117
VMWARE, INC.22.49%67 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group