NCR : to Showcase Retail's Most Complete Solutions to Run the Store at NRF 2019

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology company,
will show a range of solutions at NRF 2019 that help retailers compete
in an evolving landscape of physical and digital consumers by providing
advisory and consulting services, hardware/software, support and managed
services that run the store end-to-end.
Demonstrations in booth #3419 will include NCR’s next-generation
cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) solution that is now in deployments, as
well as its vision of a frictionless, “grab and go” shopping concept
store. The company will also unveil new virtualization technology, which
creates an agile infrastructure across the entire store to reduce costs
and optimize operations for faster innovation.
NCR will also highlight its integrated payments solutions, including its
cloud-based payments gateway, NCR Connected Payments, and its merchant
processing solution, JetPay. NCR is offering integrated payments
capability today through its Silver and Aloha POS platforms for SMB
merchants and restaurants respectively.
“By combining world-class enterprise POS and integrated payments with a
full range of retail-specific hardware, software and services, NCR is
uniquely positioned to help retailers run stores more efficiently,
create exceptional consumer experiences and compete with online
disruptors,” said David Wilkinson, senior vice president and general
manager, NCR Retail. “Visitors to our booth will see why NCR is the
leading provider of enterprise software for retail stores and why we are
the best partner to help guide them through digital transformations.”
To book meetings on site or a booth tour, visit: https://www.ncr.com/events/nrf.
About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led
enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and
technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000
employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR
Corporation in the United States and other countries.
