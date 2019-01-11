NCR : to Showcase Retail's Most Complete Solutions to Run the Store at NRF 2019

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology company, will show a range of solutions at NRF 2019 that help retailers compete in an evolving landscape of physical and digital consumers by providing advisory and consulting services, hardware/software, support and managed services that run the store end-to-end.

Demonstrations in booth #3419 will include NCR’s next-generation cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) solution that is now in deployments, as well as its vision of a frictionless, “grab and go” shopping concept store. The company will also unveil new virtualization technology, which creates an agile infrastructure across the entire store to reduce costs and optimize operations for faster innovation.

NCR will also highlight its integrated payments solutions, including its cloud-based payments gateway, NCR Connected Payments, and its merchant processing solution, JetPay. NCR is offering integrated payments capability today through its Silver and Aloha POS platforms for SMB merchants and restaurants respectively.

“By combining world-class enterprise POS and integrated payments with a full range of retail-specific hardware, software and services, NCR is uniquely positioned to help retailers run stores more efficiently, create exceptional consumer experiences and compete with online disruptors,” said David Wilkinson, senior vice president and general manager, NCR Retail. “Visitors to our booth will see why NCR is the leading provider of enterprise software for retail stores and why we are the best partner to help guide them through digital transformations.”

