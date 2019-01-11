NCR : to Showcase Retail's Most Complete Solutions to Run the Store at NRF 2019

Log in
NCR CORPORATION (NCR)
01/11/2019 | 02:31pm EST

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology company, will show a range of solutions at NRF 2019 that help retailers compete in an evolving landscape of physical and digital consumers by providing advisory and consulting services, hardware/software, support and managed services that run the store end-to-end.

Demonstrations in booth #3419 will include NCR’s next-generation cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) solution that is now in deployments, as well as its vision of a frictionless, “grab and go” shopping concept store. The company will also unveil new virtualization technology, which creates an agile infrastructure across the entire store to reduce costs and optimize operations for faster innovation.

NCR will also highlight its integrated payments solutions, including its cloud-based payments gateway, NCR Connected Payments, and its merchant processing solution, JetPay. NCR is offering integrated payments capability today through its Silver and Aloha POS platforms for SMB merchants and restaurants respectively.

“By combining world-class enterprise POS and integrated payments with a full range of retail-specific hardware, software and services, NCR is uniquely positioned to help retailers run stores more efficiently, create exceptional consumer experiences and compete with online disruptors,” said David Wilkinson, senior vice president and general manager, NCR Retail. “Visitors to our booth will see why NCR is the leading provider of enterprise software for retail stores and why we are the best partner to help guide them through digital transformations.”

To book meetings on site or a booth tour, visit: https://www.ncr.com/events/nrf.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 384 M
EBIT 2018 690 M
Net income 2018 234 M
Debt 2018 2 872 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 46,13
P/E ratio 2019 13,67
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 3 053 M
Chart NCR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NCR Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 35,3 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Dale Hayford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank R. Martire Executive Chairman
Owen J. Sullivan Chief Operating Officer
Andre John Fernandez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William T. VanCuren Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NCR CORPORATION10.27%3 008
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.14%109 682
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-0.24%100 395
ACCENTURE4.26%97 082
VMWARE, INC.8.57%61 623
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING1.02%57 527
