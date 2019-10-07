Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NCR Corporation    NCR

NCR CORPORATION

(NCR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Resourced Globally, Serving Locally: NCR Acquires Midwest POS, Growing Hospitality Presence in...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 08:47am EDT
Resourced Globally, Serving Locally: NCR Acquires Midwest POS, Growing Hospitality Presence in America's Heartland

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2019 - NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) announced today it has acquired Midwest POS Solutions Inc., an Indiana- and Kentucky-based technology company serving the restaurant industry for more than 75 years. Midwest POS is one of the first dealers of NCR Aloha, the number-one point-of-sale (POS) solution used by more than 75,000 restaurants worldwide. The acquisition expands NCR's regional presence to an additional 1,000 restaurants supported by Midwest POS throughout Indiana and Kentucky.

'Midwest POS is known for its quality customer service,' said Michael D. Hayford, president and CEO, NCR Corporation. 'Midwest POS customers will keep their favorite local team, and now with NCR, that local team will receive even more support and can expand offerings provided.'

NCR will maintain three local offices with the Midwest POS management team and staff.

'We are pleased to join NCR,' said Murray Bartholome, president of Midwest POS. 'In today's competitive market, having direct support from NCR best enables us to provide more solutions to our existing customers and grow our client base. NCR is committed to the customer first, and so are we. With this shared commitment, we are confident that the only thing changing is our name and logo. Our staff, culture and mission to provide the highest-quality solutions and service will remain the same.'

NCR's network of local offices and authorized resellers provide local sales and service to small- and medium-sized restaurant businesses across North America. Learn more about our solutions at ncr.com/restaurants.

About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

NCR
Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

NCR News Media Contact
Warner May
404-983-2500
warner.may@ncr.com

Disclaimer

NCR Corporation published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 12:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NCR CORPORATION
08:47aRESOURCED GLOBALLY, SERVING LOCALLY : NCR Acquires Midwest POS, Growing Hospital..
PU
08:33aRESOURCED GLOBALLY, SERVING LOCALLY : NCR Acquires Midwest POS, Growing Hospital..
BU
08:31aNCR : NYMBUS Licenses NCR's D3 Digital Banking Platform
BU
10/03NCR : launches subscription version of Aloha POS for restaurants
AQ
10/03NCR : Vision Software-as-a-Service Now in Use Around the World to Monitor and Ma..
PU
10/03NCR : Aloha Essentials Makes Running Restaurants Simpler with All-in-One Subscri..
BU
10/03NCR : Vision Software-as-a-Service Now in Use Around the World to Monitor and Ma..
BU
10/02NCR : Fast Phil's Convenience Stores Innovate for Future with NCR
BU
09/24NCR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
09/24NCR CORPORATION : Announces Upcoming Changes to its Board of Directors
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 647 M
EBIT 2019 764 M
Net income 2019 208 M
Debt 2019 3 259 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 3 559 M
Chart NCR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NCR Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 38,88  $
Last Close Price 29,56  $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Dale Hayford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank R. Martire Executive Chairman
Owen J. Sullivan Chief Operating Officer
Andre John Fernandez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William T. VanCuren Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NCR CORPORATION28.08%3 800
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.79%128 824
ACCENTURE34.49%122 554
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.84%111 493
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.39%70 008
VMWARE, INC.12.27%61 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group