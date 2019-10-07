Resourced Globally, Serving Locally: NCR Acquires Midwest POS, Growing Hospitality Presence in America's Heartland

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) announced today it has acquired Midwest POS Solutions Inc., an Indiana- and Kentucky-based technology company serving the restaurant industry for more than 75 years. Midwest POS is one of the first dealers of NCR Aloha, the number-one point-of-sale (POS) solution used by more than 75,000 restaurants worldwide. The acquisition expands NCR’s regional presence to an additional 1,000 restaurants supported by Midwest POS throughout Indiana and Kentucky.

“Midwest POS is known for its quality customer service,” said Michael D. Hayford, president and CEO, NCR Corporation. “Midwest POS customers will keep their favorite local team, and now with NCR, that local team will receive even more support and can expand offerings provided.”

NCR will maintain three local offices with the Midwest POS management team and staff.

“We are pleased to join NCR,” said Murray Bartholome, president of Midwest POS. “In today’s competitive market, having direct support from NCR best enables us to provide more solutions to our existing customers and grow our client base. NCR is committed to the customer first, and so are we. With this shared commitment, we are confident that the only thing changing is our name and logo. Our staff, culture and mission to provide the highest-quality solutions and service will remain the same.”

NCR’s network of local offices and authorized resellers provide local sales and service to small- and medium-sized restaurant businesses across North America. Learn more about our solutions at ncr.com/restaurants.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

