Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Ncsoft Corporation    A036570   KR7036570000

NCSOFT CORPORATION

(A036570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NCsoft : First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Doubled on Solid Mobile-Game Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 10:37pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

NCsoft Corp.'s first-quarter net profit more than doubled on strong growth in its mobile-game segment, sending its shares higher.

Net profit was 195.44 billion won ($159.8 million), compared with KRW74.70 billion a year earlier, the South Korean game company said Tuesday. The result missed a FactSet forecast for net profit of KRW215.17 billion.

Revenue doubled to KRW731.11 billion, while operating profit tripled to KRW241.42 billion.

The company said its new mobile game "Lineage 2M" contributed to the solid quarterly results, adding it might push to launch the game overseas this year.

Shares rose 4.4% after the earnings release.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NCSOFT CORPORATION
10:37pNCSOFT : First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Doubled on Solid Mobile-Game Growth
DJ
05/07NCSOFT CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
02/06NCSOFT : PlayFuel Will Partner with Top Game Companies, CEO Confirms
AQ
2019NCSOFT CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019NETMARBLE GAMES : Heads of Netmarble, Nexon, NCSOFT remain silent
AQ
2019NCSOFT : Game firms struggle to find breakthrough
AQ
2018NCSOFT CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017NCSOFT CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016NCSOFT CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2015NCSOFT CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 2 734 B
EBIT 2020 1 075 B
Net income 2020 836 B
Finance 2020 1 673 B
Yield 2020 1,30%
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 5 268x
EV / Sales2021 4 532x
Capitalization 14 405 B
Chart NCSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ncsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NCSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 802 903,23  KRW
Last Close Price 699 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Taek-Jin Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jin-Soo Jung Chief Operating Officer
Jae-Soo Yoon Chief Financial Officer
Ma-Ro Shim Chief Technology Officer
Byung-Moo Park Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NCSOFT CORPORATION2.04%11 496
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD23.09%56 353
NETEASE, INC.,17.33%46 461
NEXON CO., LTD.-5.31%14 853
WUHU SANQI INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-2.32%11 335
ZYNGA INC.26.96%7 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group