NCsoft : First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Doubled on Solid Mobile-Game Growth

By Kwanwoo Jun



NCsoft Corp.'s first-quarter net profit more than doubled on strong growth in its mobile-game segment, sending its shares higher.

Net profit was 195.44 billion won ($159.8 million), compared with KRW74.70 billion a year earlier, the South Korean game company said Tuesday. The result missed a FactSet forecast for net profit of KRW215.17 billion.

Revenue doubled to KRW731.11 billion, while operating profit tripled to KRW241.42 billion.

The company said its new mobile game "Lineage 2M" contributed to the solid quarterly results, adding it might push to launch the game overseas this year.

Shares rose 4.4% after the earnings release.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com