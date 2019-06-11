Nearmap : Receives Gallup's Prestigious 2019 Great Workplace Award

Nearmap, a leading provider of high-resolution aerial imagery, today
announced its receipt of Gallup’s 2019 Great Workplace Award. It is the
first time the company has been included on the respected list of
“workplaces you’ll want to get to know.”
Approximately two and a half years ago, Nearmap brought in Sue Steel, a
recognized HR executive with 20+ years of experience, to develop its HR
function and improve its workplace culture. A 2017 employee engagement
survey made it clear that both the company and employees would benefit
from a strong focus on helping employees understand where the business
was headed, and how their roles impacted the company’s success on a
day-to-day basis.
Steel saw the immediate need to address the many facets of what people
really want from their careers and their lives. She quickly collaborated
with Gallup to design and implement a series of company-wide employee
engagement initiatives which included more consistent and clear
communication throughout the organization and implementing ongoing
“health check” engagement surveys.
“Nearmap constantly functions at sprint speed, making it even more
important that we are all going in the same direction,” said Sue Steel,
executive vice president of people and culture for the company. “We
believe it’s critical to hear everyone’s voice and, even more
importantly, to respond to the input received from our employees. In
fact, Nearmap’s CEO personally responds to the comments or questions
from employees in its bi-annual surveys.”
In the subsequent 2018 engagement surveys, the results dramatically
improved compared to the original 2017 survey, leading to this important
award. This has been the first time in two years that an Australian
company has been selected. The survey requires a high level of
participation from the entire company.
Companies that receive the Gallup Great Workplace Award excel in their
ability to create an engaged workplace culture and focus on what people
really want from their careers and lives – belonging, learning and
growth, and recognition.
