Nearmap : Receives Gallup's Prestigious 2019 Great Workplace Award

Nearmap, a leading provider of high-resolution aerial imagery, today announced its receipt of Gallup’s 2019 Great Workplace Award. It is the first time the company has been included on the respected list of “workplaces you’ll want to get to know.”

Approximately two and a half years ago, Nearmap brought in Sue Steel, a recognized HR executive with 20+ years of experience, to develop its HR function and improve its workplace culture. A 2017 employee engagement survey made it clear that both the company and employees would benefit from a strong focus on helping employees understand where the business was headed, and how their roles impacted the company’s success on a day-to-day basis.

Steel saw the immediate need to address the many facets of what people really want from their careers and their lives. She quickly collaborated with Gallup to design and implement a series of company-wide employee engagement initiatives which included more consistent and clear communication throughout the organization and implementing ongoing “health check” engagement surveys.

“Nearmap constantly functions at sprint speed, making it even more important that we are all going in the same direction,” said Sue Steel, executive vice president of people and culture for the company. “We believe it’s critical to hear everyone’s voice and, even more importantly, to respond to the input received from our employees. In fact, Nearmap’s CEO personally responds to the comments or questions from employees in its bi-annual surveys.”

In the subsequent 2018 engagement surveys, the results dramatically improved compared to the original 2017 survey, leading to this important award. This has been the first time in two years that an Australian company has been selected. The survey requires a high level of participation from the entire company.

Companies that receive the Gallup Great Workplace Award excel in their ability to create an engaged workplace culture and focus on what people really want from their careers and lives – belonging, learning and growth, and recognition.

