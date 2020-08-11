Log in
Nebula Acquisition : Q2 2020 Earnings Supplement

08/11/2020

Earnings Supplement

Q2 2020

Introduction to Open Lending

2m+

50%+

Unique Risk Profiles

2019A EBITDA

margin

15+

$64.9m

Years of

2019A EBITDA

Proprietary Data

$1.8bn

~50%

2019A Annual

2019A-2021E Revenue CAGR(1)

Loans Facilitated(2)

+300

~$250bn

2018 Underlying

Active Automotive

Lenders(4)

Addressable Market(3)

Specialized Lending Enablement Platform for the Near-Prime Market

Powered by Proprietary Data, Advanced Decisioning Analytics,

an Innovative Insurance Structure and Scaled Distribution

  1. Revenue CAGR calculated using midpoint of high and low 2021 revenue estimates
  2. Reflects actual loans through December.
  3. Source: Experian, New York Federal Reserve.

(4)

Active automotive lender is defined as an automotive lender that issued at least one insured loan in the previous quarter.

2

Massive, Underserved Population

Open Lending Enables Banks, Credit Unions, OEM Captives and Other Financial Institutions to Profitably

Lend to Traditionally Underserved Near-PrimeBorrowers

~$250bn

2018 Underserved

Auto Loan Opportunity(1)

Lender Type

Banks / OEMs

Credit Unions

Finance Companies

Buy-HerePay-Here

490

560

630

700

770

Credit Score

(1)

Open Lending empowers its bank, credit union, and OEM captive customers to profitably lend to consumers with credit scores be tween 560 and 699.

3

(2)

Note: Graph is illustrative.

Driving Value Creation Across the Entire Ecosystem

  • More Customers
  • Higher Loan Volumes
  • CECL Relief
  • Lower Risk
  • Customer Satisfaction & Retention
  • Increased ROA
  • Increased Car Sales
  • Optimized Sales Process
  • Better Financing Options
  • Quicker Underwriting

Insurers

Lenders

Dealers

Consumers

  • Top-LineGrowth
  • Diversified Risk
  • Consistent Flow
  • Increased ROE
    • Increased Sales
    • Customer Satisfaction
    • More Financing Options

OEMs

Higher Retention

  • More Approvals
  • Higher Loan Amounts
  • Better Rates
  • Appropriate Down Payments

4

Compelling Investment Thesis Intact

1

2

3

4

5

6

Substantial Market

Opportunity

Attractive

Business Model

Significant Growth

Opportunities

Resilient Model Through Cycles

Experienced

Management Team

Compelling Financial

Profile

  • Expanding and underserved market opportunity with strong secular drivers with <1% share(1)
  • Opportunity to accelerate market share gains as credit unions prove resilience
  • Currently ~$250bn underlying market with current solution; expanding market as consumers enter near prime
  • ~$1,160 revenue per loan on Lenders Protection Program(2) without taking any balance sheet risk(3)
  • Considerable barriers to entry; 15+ years of proprietary data and 5-second underwriting decisions
  • Lack of consumer acquisition and distribution costs increasingly relevant
  • New customer growth and penetration expected to outweigh impact of slower economic growth
  • Near-termdrivers of attainable growth, guidance does not reflect potential OEM upside
  • Lending partners offer low cost solution in a large market, business model with no loss exposure
  • Compelling solution for lenders seeking to mitigate risk during uncertain market conditions
  • Historically recessions have seen a net increase in near prime consumers, increasing the addressable market
  • Visionary management team with deep domain expertise, selectively growing already strong team
  • Large financial commitment to transaction even more relevant today
  • 53% 2019A to 2021E Cert CAGR, $125-168m 2021E EBITDA, 69.9% 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(4) margin
  • Base of over 300 active automotive lenders(5) lenders with 100%+ net retention(6)
  1. Based on $1.76bn loans facilitated in 2019, out of underlying TAM of $250bn of annual near-prime auto lending.
  2. The Lenders Protection Program (which we commonly refer to as "Lenders Protection") , prior to impacts of COVID or other temp orary adjustments
  3. Based on ~$23k average loan amount, consistent with Open Lending enabling loans. Represents illustrative unit economics for c redit union, bank and OEM customers based on 2019, prior to impacts of COVID or other temporary adjustments.
  4. EBITDA reconciliation of net income to consolidated adjusted EBITDA on page 14

(5)

Active automotive lender is defined as an automotive lender that issued at least one insured loan in the previous quarter.

5

(6)

Based on net retention over last 4 years, where each year had over 100% net retention

Attractive Fee and Profit Share Revenue Model

Today, Open Lending Generates ~$1,160 in revenue per Loan(1) on Average Comprised of

Program Fee, Admin Fee and Insurance Profit Share

Monthly Payments

Insurance Premium

Consumers

Access to Credit

Lenders

Default Protection

Insurers

1

Program Fee (~$470) (1)

1

2

3

Fee based on the initial loan amount

  • Recognized upfront and for majority of loans is paid upfront

Administration Fee (~$65)

2

Fixed % fee of monthly earned insurance premium

Paid monthly over the life of the loan

Profit Share (~$626) (2)

3

Fixed % of the monthly underwriting profit for all lenders

Recognized upfront and received from carrier over the

term of the loan

Direct model shown above. For indirect model, dealers interact with consumer.

(1) Based on 2019 numbers.7

(2) Based on ~$23k average loan amount, consistent with Open Lending enabling loans. Represents illustrative unit economics for c redit union, bank and OEM customers based on 2019, prior to impacts of COVID or other temporary adjustments.

Financial Highlights

Total Certs

Revenue

($mm)

Adj. EBITDA

($mm)

Adj. Operating Cash Flow1

($mm)

Q2 2020

18,684

$22.1 million

$15.4 million

$11.1 million

(1) Defined as Adj. EBITDA, minus CAPEX, plus or minus change in contract assets

8

Recent Accomplishments

Company Highlights

  • Closed the business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corp. on June 10, 2020
  • LPRO began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on June 11, 2020
  • Named a winner of NAFCU (National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions) Services' 2020 Innovation Awards

Swift Response to

Challenged Economic

Environment

  • Implemented changes to underwriting model - largely took effect by April 1
    • Tightened underwriting standards and increased premiums(1)
  • Enhanced focus on Refinance Program to drive additional cert volume

Credit union and bank lenders are well capitalized and expected to have ample liquidity

Open Lending and

Insurers modestly impacted relative to other industries and anticipating profitability through 2020

Partners Strongly

Low interest rate environment, traditional lenders retrenching, and commuters shifting away from public modes of

Positioned

transportation are driving positive trends

Partnered with 17 new refinance lenders in Q2

Added 28 customers in the first six months of 2020; 11 new lender contracts executed in Q2

Q2 Update

12 active implementations with "go live" dates in the next 60 days, which is projected to produce approximately

4,000 certified loans annually, once fully implemented

New credit union partnerships such as GreenState Credit Union, US Eagle Federal Credit Union and Clark

Country Credit Union.

(1)

Premium increase via model change involving vehicle values that results effectively results in higher premiums

9

Growth Plan

  1. Expand Core Business
  2. OEM Opportunity
  3. CECL Relief
  4. Launch into New Channels
  5. Broaden Our Offerings

10

Q2 2020 Key Performance Indicators

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Years ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

2018

2017

Certs

CU & Bank Certs

16,242

20,008

35,104

36,953

74,242

56,705

42,790

OEM Certs

2,442

-

11,604

-

4,192

-

-

Total Certs

18,684

20,008

46,708

36,953

78,434

56,705

42,790

Unit Economics

Avg. Profit Share Revenue per Cert

$

651

$

747

$

341

$

698

$

676

N/A(1)

N/A(1)

Avg. Program Fee Revenue per Cert

471

474

460

472

468

443

399

Originations

Facilitated Loan Origination Volume ($ in 000)

$

409,934

$

447,331

$

1,037,031

$

821,452

$

1,755,175

$

1,246,551

$

937,553

Average Loan Size

21,940

22,358

22,202

22,230

22,377

21,983

21,911

Channel Overview

New Vehicle Certs as a % of Total

11.9%

10.7%

14.4%

10.5%

12.0%

12.7%

15.5%

Used Vehicle Certs as a % of Total

88.2%

89.3%

85.6%

89.5%

88.0%

87.3%

84.5%

Indirect Certs as a % of Total

72.3%

61.2%

75.8%

61.4%

63.3%

61.2%

68.0%

Direct Certs as a % of Total

27.8%

38.8%

24.3%

38.6%

36.7%

38.8%

32.0%

  1. Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASC 606 which requires us to recognize the full amount of profit share revenue up front. This was not retroactively applied to prior periods and therefore 2018 and 2017 are not comparable.

11

Q2 2020 Financial Update

Three Months

Six Months

($ in 000)

Ended June 30

Ended June 30

Years Ended December 31,

2020

2020

2019

2018

2017

Revenue

Program fees

$

8,793

$

Profit share

12,163

Claims administration service fees

1,111

Total revenue

22,067

Cost of services

1,827

Gross profit

20,240

Operating expenses

General and administrative

14,650

Selling and marketing

1,295

Research and development

349

Operating income

3,946

Other income/expense

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(48,802)

Interest expense

(3,644)

Interest income

44

Other income

3

Net income (loss) before income taxes

(48,453)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,352

Net income (loss)

$

(49,805)

$

Adjusted EBITDA

$

15,414

$

21,505

$

36,667

$

25,044

$

17,064

15,938

53,038

24,835

13,735

2,054

3,142

2,313

1,581

39,497

92,847

52,192

32,380

4,322

7,806

4,603

3,019

35,175

85,041

47,589

29,361

18,218

13,774

12,125

7,986

3,373

7,482

6,188

4,532

707

1,170

802

691

12,877

62,615

28,474

16,152

(48,802)

-

-

-

(4,408)

(322)

(341)

(418)

61

24

13

10

3

197

170

85

(40,269)

62,514

28,316

15,829

1,364

(30)

37

59

(41,633)

$

62,544

$

28,279

$

15,770

24,971

$

64,925

$

31,309

$

17,273

12

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

($ in 000)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net Income (Loss)

$

(49,805)

$

17,484

$

(41,633)

$

30,388

Less: Non-GAAP adjustments:

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(1)

48,802

-

48,802

-

Transaction bonuses(2)

9,112

-

9,112

-

Interest Expense

3,644

82

4,408

168

Share-based compensation(3)

2,189

487

2,676

1,010

Depreciation and amortization

120

26

242

52

Income Taxes

1,352

21

1,364

(99)

Total adjustments

65,219

616

66,604

1,131

Adjusted EBITDA

$

15,414

$

18,100

$

24,971

$

31,519

Total Revenue

$

22,067

$

25,183

$

39,497

$

44,667

Adjusted EBITDA margin

69.9%

71.9%

63.2%

70.6%

  1. Reflects non-cash charges for the change in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration earn-out shares from June 10 through June 30, 2020.
  2. Reflects transaction bonuses awarded to key employees and directors in connection with the business combination.
  3. Represents non-cash charges associated with the Class B Unit Incentive Plan of Open Lending, LLC. For the three months ended June 30, 2020 represents accelerated vesting of the legacy plan as result of the business combination.

14

Share Count

Shares

In millions

Total Shares Outstanding at June 30, 2020

95.3

Contingent Consideration Shares Achieved

23.8

Total Shares Outstanding at August 10, 2020

119.1

Dilutive Effect of Public Warrants (1) (2)

3.4

Total Diluted Shares Outstanding

122.5

  1. Calculated using the Treasury Stock Method which assumes cashless exercise by warrant holders utilizing the closing market price of our common stock on August 10, 2020 of $18.37. There are 9,166,659 warrants outstanding that have an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share.
  2. The Company may call the warrants for redemption: in whole and not in part; at a price of $0.01 per warrant; upon not less than 30 days' prior written notice of redemption to each warrant holder; and if, and only if, the reported last sale price of the common stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share for any 20 trading days within a 30-day trading period ending three business days before we send the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. Please see our effective Form S-1 Registration Statement for complete details.

15

Disclaimer

Open Lending Corporation published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 20:27:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 92,9 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 459 M 459 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,94x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float -
