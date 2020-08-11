Nebula Acquisition : Q2 2020 Earnings Supplement

Base of over 300 active automotive lenders(5) lenders with 100%+ net retention(6)
Based on $1.76bn loans facilitated in 2019, out of underlying TAM of $250bn of annual near-prime auto lending.
The Lenders Protection Program (which we commonly refer to as "Lenders Protection") , prior to impacts of COVID or other temp orary adjustments
Based on ~$23k average loan amount, consistent with Open Lending enabling loans. Represents illustrative unit economics for c redit union, bank and OEM customers based on 2019, prior to impacts of COVID or other temporary adjustments.
EBITDA reconciliation of net income to consolidated adjusted EBITDA on page14
Active automotive lender is defined as an automotive lender that issued at least one insured loan in the previous quarter.
Based on net retention over last 4 years, where each year had over 100% net retention
Attractive Fee and Profit Share Revenue Model
Today, Open Lending Generates ~$1,160 in revenue per Loan(1) on Average Comprised of
Program Fee, Admin Fee and Insurance Profit Share
Monthly Payments
Insurance Premium
Consumers
Access to Credit
Lenders
Default Protection
Insurers
Program Fee (~$470) (1)
Fee based on the initial loan amount
Recognized upfront and for majority of loans is paid upfront
Administration Fee (~$65)
Fixed % fee of monthly earned insurance premium
Paid monthly over the life of the loan
Profit Share (~$626) (2)
Fixed % of the monthly underwriting profit for all lenders
Recognized upfront and received from carrier over the
term of the loan
Direct model shown above. For indirect model, dealers interact with consumer.
(1) Based on 2019 numbers.7
(2) Based on ~$23k average loan amount, consistent with Open Lending enabling loans. Represents illustrative unit economics for c redit union, bank and OEM customers based on 2019, prior to impacts of COVID or other temporary adjustments.
Financial Highlights
Total Certs
Revenue
($mm)
Adj. EBITDA
($mm)
Adj. Operating Cash Flow1
($mm)
Q2 2020
18,684
$22.1 million
$15.4 million
$11.1 million
(1) Defined as Adj. EBITDA, minus CAPEX, plus or minus change in contract assets
Recent Accomplishments
Company Highlights
Closed the business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corp. on June 10, 2020
LPRO began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on June 11, 2020
Named a winner of NAFCU (National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions) Services' 2020 Innovation Awards
Swift Response to
Challenged Economic
Environment
Implemented changes to underwriting model - largely took effect by April 1
Tightened underwriting standards and increased premiums(1)
Enhanced focus on Refinance Program to drive additional cert volume
Credit union and bank lenders are well capitalized and expected to have ample liquidity
Open Lending and
Insurers modestly impacted relative to other industries and anticipating profitability through 2020
Partners Strongly
Low interest rate environment, traditional lenders retrenching, and commuters shifting away from public modes of
Positioned
transportation are driving positive trends
Partnered with 17 new refinance lenders in Q2
Added 28 customers in the first six months of 2020; 11 new lender contracts executed in Q2
Q2 Update
12 active implementations with "go live" dates in the next 60 days, which is projected to produce approximately
4,000 certified loans annually, once fully implemented
New credit union partnerships such as GreenState Credit Union, US Eagle Federal Credit Union and Clark
Country Credit Union.
(1)
Premium increase via model change involving vehicle values that results effectively results in higher premiums
Growth Plan
Expand Core Business
OEM Opportunity
CECL Relief
Launch into New Channels
Broaden Our Offerings
Q2 2020 Key Performance Indicators
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Years ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
2018
2017
Certs
CU & Bank Certs
16,242
20,008
35,104
36,953
74,242
56,705
42,790
OEM Certs
2,442
-
11,604
-
4,192
-
-
Total Certs
18,684
20,008
46,708
36,953
78,434
56,705
42,790
Unit Economics
Avg. Profit Share Revenue per Cert
$
651
$
747
$
341
$
698
$
676
N/A(1)
N/A(1)
Avg. Program Fee Revenue per Cert
471
474
460
472
468
443
399
Originations
Facilitated Loan Origination Volume ($ in 000)
$
409,934
$
447,331
$
1,037,031
$
821,452
$
1,755,175
$
1,246,551
$
937,553
Average Loan Size
21,940
22,358
22,202
22,230
22,377
21,983
21,911
Channel Overview
New Vehicle Certs as a % of Total
11.9%
10.7%
14.4%
10.5%
12.0%
12.7%
15.5%
Used Vehicle Certs as a % of Total
88.2%
89.3%
85.6%
89.5%
88.0%
87.3%
84.5%
Indirect Certs as a % of Total
72.3%
61.2%
75.8%
61.4%
63.3%
61.2%
68.0%
Direct Certs as a % of Total
27.8%
38.8%
24.3%
38.6%
36.7%
38.8%
32.0%
Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASC 606 which requires us to recognize the full amount of profit share revenue up front. This was not retroactively applied to prior periods and therefore 2018 and 2017 are not comparable.
Q2 2020 Financial Update
Three Months
Six Months
($ in 000)
Ended June 30
Ended June 30
Years Ended December 31,
2020
2020
2019
2018
2017
Revenue
Program fees
$
8,793
$
Profit share
12,163
Claims administration service fees
1,111
Total revenue
22,067
Cost of services
1,827
Gross profit
20,240
Operating expenses
General and administrative
14,650
Selling and marketing
1,295
Research and development
349
Operating income
3,946
Other income/expense
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(48,802)
Interest expense
(3,644)
Interest income
44
Other income
3
Net income (loss) before income taxes
(48,453)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,352
Net income (loss)
$
(49,805)
$
Adjusted EBITDA
$
15,414
$
21,505
$
36,667
$
25,044
$
17,064
15,938
53,038
24,835
13,735
2,054
3,142
2,313
1,581
39,497
92,847
52,192
32,380
4,322
7,806
4,603
3,019
35,175
85,041
47,589
29,361
18,218
13,774
12,125
7,986
3,373
7,482
6,188
4,532
707
1,170
802
691
12,877
62,615
28,474
16,152
(48,802)
-
-
-
(4,408)
(322)
(341)
(418)
61
24
13
10
3
197
170
85
(40,269)
62,514
28,316
15,829
1,364
(30)
37
59
(41,633)
$
62,544
$
28,279
$
15,770
24,971
$
64,925
$
31,309
$
17,273
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
($ in 000)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net Income (Loss)
$
(49,805)
$
17,484
$
(41,633)
$
30,388
Less: Non-GAAP adjustments:
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(1)
48,802
-
48,802
-
Transaction bonuses(2)
9,112
-
9,112
-
Interest Expense
3,644
82
4,408
168
Share-based compensation(3)
2,189
487
2,676
1,010
Depreciation and amortization
120
26
242
52
Income Taxes
1,352
21
1,364
(99)
Total adjustments
65,219
616
66,604
1,131
Adjusted EBITDA
$
15,414
$
18,100
$
24,971
$
31,519
Total Revenue
$
22,067
$
25,183
$
39,497
$
44,667
Adjusted EBITDA margin
69.9%
71.9%
63.2%
70.6%
Reflects non-cash charges for the change in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration earn-out shares from June 10 through June 30, 2020.
Reflects transaction bonuses awarded to key employees and directors in connection with the business combination.
Represents non-cash charges associated with the Class B Unit Incentive Plan of Open Lending, LLC. For the three months ended June 30, 2020 represents accelerated vesting of the legacy plan as result of the business combination.
Share Count
Shares
In millions
Total Shares Outstanding at June 30, 2020
95.3
Contingent Consideration Shares Achieved
23.8
Total Shares Outstanding at August 10, 2020
119.1
Dilutive Effect of Public Warrants (1) (2)
3.4
Total Diluted Shares Outstanding
122.5
Calculated using the Treasury Stock Method which assumes cashless exercise by warrant holders utilizing the closing market price of our common stock on August 10, 2020 of $18.37. There are 9,166,659 warrants outstanding that have an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share.
The Company may call the warrants for redemption: in whole and not in part; at a price of $0.01 per warrant; upon not less than 30 days' prior written notice of redemption to each warrant holder; and if, and only if, the reported last sale price of the common stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share for any 20 trading days within a 30-day trading period ending three business days before we send the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. Please see our effective Form S-1 Registration Statement for complete details.
