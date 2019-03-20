Log in
NEC : ANA Harnesses the Power of NEC's Virtual Reality Solutions in Flight Attendant Training

0
03/20/2019

  • Airline maintains its technological leadership with latest initiative.
  • ANA incorporates advanced technological solutions developed by NEC to continue setting the standard for in-flight service.

TOKYO, March 20, 2019 - All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-star airline for six consecutive years, has begun using the latest virtual reality (VR) technology developed by NEC Corporation (NEC) to provide enhanced safety training to flight attendants. Already widely recognized as a global standard bearer for in-flight service, ANA is moving to update its training with the latest technology to ensure that all flight attendants are prepared for a wide range of in-flight scenarios.

ANA has a history of technological innovation, and the use of VR to replicate a range of emergency scenarios will prepare flight attendants to respond quickly and effectively in the event of a crisis. The entire VR program is part of a collaboration with NEC to provide an immersive and dynamic training environment that encourages flight attendants to think quickly and creatively.

'VR opens the doors to emergency training scenarios that we were previously unable to address in an interactive manner due to safety concerns,'' said Hitomi Yamamoto, Executive Vice President of ANA. 'Instead of learning how to address these situations from a textbook in the classroom, flight attendants will be able to combat dangers in real time through accurate VR recreations. ANA has a legacy of prioritizing customer safety and innovation, and this new generation of VR training will allow us to continue our leadership in both of these spaces.'

ANA first began to use this advanced training system in 2018, and all 800 new flight attendants received VR training in the program's three distinct scenarios: internal cabin fire, sudden depressurization and in-flight equipment check.

'NEC has a well-established track record of developing VR solutions for corporate applications that include training for atypical work sites, simulations for usability testing and solutions for remote teleconferencing,' said Kazuhiro Sakai, Executive Vice President of NEC Corporation. 'NEC is focusing on the social solutions business, and by providing these state-of-the-art ICT technologies, we aim to achieve an efficient and sophisticated society where people are able to enjoy brighter and more enriched lives.'

The VR training is an important first step in ANA's partnership with NEC to build a 'Virtual Work Place' that will streamline the future of work. This cutting-edge working environment utilizes VR to eliminate limits on time and space while also allowing humans and AI to work together.

Going forward, ANA will continue exploring ways to harness the power of VR in order to improve service and heighten connections.

  • Contact:

    ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111, publicrelations@ana.co.jp
    NEC Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-3798-6511, j-jasper@ax.jp.nec.com

***

About ANA
Following the 'Inspiration of Japan' high quality of service, ANA has been awarded the respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013 from SKYTRAX. ANA is the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation six years in a row. Additionally, ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as 'Airline of the Year' three times in the past 10 years - 2007, 2013 and 2018, becoming one of the few airlines winning this prestigious award for multiple times.

ANA was founded in 1952 with two helicopters and has become the largest airline in Japan, as well as one of the most significant airlines in Asia, operating 80 international routes and 118 domestic routes. ANA offers a unique dual hub model which enables passengers to travel to Tokyo and connect through the two airports in the metropolitan Tokyo, NARITA and HANEDA, to various destinations throughout Japan, and also offers same day connections between various North American, Asian and Chinese cities.

ANA has been a member of Star Alliance since 1999 and has joint venture partnerships with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines.

Besides the full service and award winner carrier ANA, the ANA Group has two LCCs as consolidated subsidiaries, Vanilla Air Inc. and Peach Aviation Limited. The ANA Group carried 53.8 million passengers in FY2017, has approximately 39,000 employees and a fleet of 260 aircraft. ANA is a proud launch customer and the biggest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
For more information, please refer to the following link.
https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
