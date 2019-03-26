Log in
NEC : Big Data Solution ready for trial at Medco Power plant

03/26/2019 | 09:20pm EDT

27th March, 2019

Medco Power Indonesia
NEC Corporation

Medco Power Indonesia (through its subsidiary) and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE:6701) announced today that they will begin proving trials as of April for a system to detect equipment malfunctions and breakdowns at the predictive stage, under the assumption of full-scale introduction of the system by Medco Power Indonesia.
The trials will be conducted using invariant analysis technology, one of NEC's 'NEC the WISE' (*1) AI technologies. Invariant analysis technology collects and analyzes large volumes of time-series data from numerous sensors installed in large-scale complex systems such as power plants, manufacturing and petrochemical plants. It then uses the results of these analyses to visualize the system's operational status and detect abnormalities at the predictive stage.

In recent times, there are calls for a more stable supply of power in Indonesia due to an increase in the demand for electricity. Medco Power Indonesia has been providing operation and maintenance (O&M) service in the past years and now is taking a further challenge to utilize advanced AI technology to achieve greater reliability in its plant operations.

In the trials, complex plant data-such as temperature, oscillation, pressure, gas flow volume, and power output data-will be collected from thousands of sensors installed at power plants, which form the core of Medco Power's business operations. AI technology will fully automate the most complex analysis to recognize unusual patterns and detect anomalies early for engineers to take preventive action rather than corrective action.

'Looking ahead, NEC will continue to contribute to improving the safety of social infrastructure such as power, petroleum and chemical plants, which form the basis for daily life in modern society,' said Makoto Akura, General Manager, Trading and Service Industries Solution Division, NEC Corporation.

***

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 01:19:04 UTC
