NEC : Invests in Tascent, a U.S.-Based Iris Biometric System Company

NEC
Corporation (NEC; TOKYO:6701) today announced an investment in
Tascent, Inc., a U.S.-based biometric system company, with the aim of
accelerating the global expansion of its safety business. The amount of
the investment is not disclosed.
Recently, the demand for multimodal biometric identification to further
bolster security is rapidly growing. Within this environment, the iris
identification market is expected to experience significant growth. NEC
has been developing biometric identification technologies for more than
40 years, and systems using NEC’s Bio-Idiom biometrics have been
introduced through more than 700 systems in 70 countries and regions
around the world. Moreover, earlier this year, NEC’s iris recognition
was named the world’s most accurate by the U.S. National Institute of
Standards and Technology, which has also recently named NEC’s face
recognition and fingerprint recognition technologies as the most
accurate.
Established in 2015, Tascent provides multimodal biometric
identification systems, with particular emphasis on the iris modality.
The company’s technologies include optical control technology to
remotely capture an accurate, high-quality iris image at high speed, and
a user interface (UI) technology that smoothly guides users in support
of capturing accurate biometric information. Tascent’s technologies are
embedded in security systems widely used at airports, government
agencies and enterprises around the world.
This investment and partnership will enable the two companies to jointly
enhance the capacity of iris recognition, using Tascent’s optical
control and UI technologies and NEC’s advanced biometric engines, and
create a next generation iris authentication offering for the public
safety market.
“In NEC’s ‘Mid-term Management Plan 2020,’ the company positions its
safety business as an engine for global growth and focuses on the
development of this business,” said Masakazu Yamashina, Executive Vice
President, NEC Corporation. “Moving forward, NEC aims to expand its
social solution business and further boost profitability by acquiring
new customers, delivery resources, core technologies and business models
through collaborations and M&A, while developing its own core
technologies and solutions.”
“Tascent is excited to partner with NEC to develop world-class identity
solutions and to accelerate the adoption of multimodal biometrics in
government and commercial applications. The unique combination of NEC
and Tascent technologies has great potential to address today’s identity
challenges, making life easier and safer for people around the world,”
said Alastair Partington, Founder and Co-CEO of Tascent, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180826005023/en/