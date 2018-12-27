Log in
NEC : Japan's NEC says to spend around $1 billion to acquire Denmark's KMD

12/27/2018 | 09:17am CET
A logo of NEC Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 in Chiba

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's NEC Corp said on Thursday it will spend around 136 billion yen ($1.23 billion) to purchase KMD, which is Denmark's largest IT company.

NEC said the reason for the acquisition is KMD's business matches its "NEC Safer Cities" initiative, which provides IT services and that governments can use for crime prevention, management of public transportation and other public services, according to a statement published on its website.

NEC has been trying to shift to software and services from hardware as it has lost out to Asian rivals in semiconductors, personal computers, and smartphones.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

