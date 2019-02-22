NEC : Mobile industry leaders to develop O-RAN fronthaul-compliant products and drive multi-vendor radio access networks

The companies believe that a global eco-system around multi-vendor RAN using the O-RAN fronthaul specification will help to advance innovation in radio access networks for the 5G era, and meet the needs of ever-increasing data traffic as well as diverse vertical markets and service requirements.

The O-RAN fronthaul specification provides a foundation for interoperability between baseband units and radio units for RAN manufactured by diverse partners. Product interoperability offers benefits including expanded opportunities to use optimal commercial and technical baseband units and radio units depending on the deployment scenario and the required timing.

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 22, 2019 -NTT DOCOMO, INC., AT&T, Bharti Airtel, China Mobile, China Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI Corporation, KT Corporation, Orange, SK Telecom, SoftBank Corp., Telefónica, TIM, Verizon Communications Inc., Cisco, Fujitsu Limited., HFR Networks, Inc., Intel Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Inc., Mavenir, NEC Corporation , Nokia, Pivotal Commware, Radisys® Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SOLiD and VIAVI jointly announced today that they will adopt the fronthaul specifications of the Open Radio Access Network Alliance (O-RAN). The operators plan to test or introduce O-RAN-compliant products in commercial 5G networks from this year onwards. The vendors have started developing O-RAN-compliant products, and have either started or plan to conduct multi-vendor interoperability testing.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ('+d' partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english.

About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the best network according to America's biggest test.** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses - nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. In India, the company's product offerings include 4G/3G/2G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high speed home broadband, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long distance services to carriers. In the rest of the geographies, it offers 2G, 3G, 4G wireless services and mobile commerce. Bharti Airtel had over 403 million customers across its operations at the end of Dec 2018. To know more please visit, www.airtel.com.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited (the 'Company', and together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') was incorporated in Hong Kong on 3 September 1997. The Company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE') and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ('HKEX' or the 'Stock Exchange') on 22 October 1997 and 23 October 1997, respectively. The Company was admitted as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on 27 January 1998.

As the leading telecommunications services provider in Mainland China, the Group provides full communications services in all 31 provinces, autonomous regions and directly-administered municipalities throughout Mainland China and in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and boasts the world's largest mobile network and the world's largest mobile customer base. Its businesses primarily consist of mobile voice and data business, wireline broadband and other information and communications services. As of 31 December 2016, the Group had a total of 460,647 employees, 849 million mobile customers and 77.62 million wireline broadband customers with its annual revenue exceeding RMB700 billion.

About China Telecom

With the world's largest broadband Internet network and a leading-edge mobile communications network, China Telecom is capable of providing cross-region, fully integrated information services and a sound customer service channel system to global customers. Today, the company has become the largest LTE-FDD 4G operator, optical broadband operator, IPTV operator and fixed-line telephone operator in the world. Up to now, the users of diversified services reach total 700 million. http://www.chinatelecom-h.com.

About Deutsch Telekom

Company profile

About KDDI

KDDI is telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering both mobile and fixed-line communications. With its well-established base of over 50 million customers, and through mobile services and shops offering its 'au' brand, KDDI is expanding its services into the 'Life Design' business, which includes e-commerce, fintech, nationwide electric power utility services, entertainment and education. With a 60-year history, KDDI is now focusing on creating smart infrastructure through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-up companies in diverse industries. KDDI is accelerating the global growth of its telecommunications consumer business, with operations in Myanmar and Mongolia, and in the global ICT business with the 'TELEHOUSE' brand. KDDI (TYO:9433) is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange. http://www.kddi.com/english/.

About KT

Expanding 4.5 million fixed lines to 20 million in just 12 years, KT introduced universal telephone service to every citizen of Korea, leading the development and advancement of communication services. As Korea's innovative technology company, KT leads 4th industrial revolution with first introducing 5G broad-scale trial service in 2018, KT also keep bring essential products and services to customers to be No.1 ICT company and people's company.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of 41 billion euros in 2017 and 150,000 employees worldwide at 30 September 2018, including 92,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 261 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2018, including 201 million mobile customers and 20 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 28 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In March 2015, the Group presented its new strategic plan 'Essentials2020' which places customer experience at the heart of its strategy with the aim of allowing them to benefit fully from the digital universe and the power of its new generation networks. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN). For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom is the largest mobile operator in Korea with nearly 50 percent of the market share. As the pioneer of all generations of mobile networks, the company has launched the fifth generation (5G) network on December 1, 2018. The company is not only leading innovations in the field of mobile network, but is also creating unprecedented value in areas such as media, security and commerce. In the Fourth Industrial Revolution, SK Telecom will inspire the world, building a future beyond expectations. For more information, please contact skt_press@sk.com or sktelecom@bm.com.

About Softbank Corp.

SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO:9434), a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO:9984), provides mobile communication, fixed-line communication, and Internet connection services to consumers and corporate customers in Japan. Leveraging the innovative technologies of other SoftBank Group companies, SoftBank Corp. is also expanding into AI, smart robotics, IoT, FinTech, cloud security and other business sectors. To learn more, please visit https://www.softbank.jp/en/corp/

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. As a growing company it prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests.

The company has a significant presence in 17 countries and over 356 million accesses around the world. Telefónica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy.

Telefónica is a 100% listed company and its shares are traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in London, New York, Lima, and Buenos Aires.

About TIM

The main telco operator and ICT provider in Italy, TIM's offer portfolio includes landline and mobile voice services, data, premium digital content - films, music and games - and IT solutions. TIM's offer is focused on delivering the best digital journey to its customers through smart, flexible and scalable bundles and convergent solutions that rely on TIM's state-of-the-art network (16 million kilometers of fiber laid in October 2018 connecting 2,500 municipalities and 19 million homes, over 98% of the population connected with LTE).

TIM is also TIM Brazil, Sparkle and Olivetti.

www.telecomitalia.com

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today.

Cisco is leading the disruption in the Service Provider industry with its technology innovations in routing, 5G, subscriber experience (mobile, cable, fixed), automation, optical and optics. Together with its portfolio of professional services, Cisco enables service providers, media and web companies to reduce cost and complexity, helps scale and secure their networks, and grow their revenue.

Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About HFR Networks

HFR Networks is the NA subsidiary of HFR, Inc. leaders in mobile networking with a portfolio of open innovative solutions focused on fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul. We help people get connected, today and for the coming years. Innovative communication service providers rely on our platforms to help monetize the complex mobile, home and business infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.hfrnet.com.

About Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only 100% software, End-to End, Cloud-Native Network Software Provider. Focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by offering a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN - Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and Virtualized RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, serving over 50% of the world's subscribers.

Mavenir embraces disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models to drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity, with solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir helps CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation and revenue protection.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 5.7 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.

nokia.com

About Pivotal Commware

Pivotal Commware develops communications platforms, systems and applications based on Holographic Beam Forming™. HBF antenna technology enables network operators to increase network speed, capacity and spectral efficiency using the lowest cost, size, weight and power consumption (C-SWaP) envelope available. The company is privately held and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About Radisys

Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys' innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications and content providers' complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

About Samsung

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

About SOLiD

SOLiD drives extreme edge connectivity through a portfolio of DAS, optical and IoT solutions to connect people, places and things in a fantastically connected world. SOLiD delivers distributed antenna systems, optical transport and IoT solutions across the globe. SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular and public-safety communications at some of the world's best-known and most challenging venues including leading hospitals; professional, and college sports venues; government, university and Fortune 500 corporate buildings and campuses; international airports and metropolitan subways; industrial and logistical facilities; and other high-profile sites. For further information on SOLiD DAS, Backhaul and Fronthaul and IoT solutions go to www.solid.com or call 1-888-409-9997.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers. VIAVI offers a range of 4G and 5G validation, deployment and assurance solutions that accelerate testing, facilitate network evolution and speed time to market. The 3GPP-compliant TM500 Network Tester, largely regarded as the de facto standard for wireless network testing, has seen significant market adoption for testing throughout the R&D lifecycle and also is used to stress-test network performance prior to launch of new services. Together with the 5G Core Emulator, CellAdvisor 5G and NITRO Mobile solutions, VIAVI offers a powerful combination of end-to-end testing, validation and assurance solutions that support the complete network lifecycle from the lab to the field. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEC_corp



NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.